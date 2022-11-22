Read full article on original website
Feared Ritual Dancers in Zimbabwe Try to Change Public Image
Gule Wamkulu is a dance performed by unidentified men in Malawi, Mozambique, and Zambia. The group performs the dance at ceremonies to mark adulthood among other important life events. They wear complex masks, makeup and traditional clothing. The dance is seen as a way to connect with spirits of the dead.
Nigeria's Bid to Expand Oil Exploration in its North Raises Concerns
Abuja — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari opened the first oil drilling site in the country's north Tuesday, saying it will bring energy security and economic development. The fresh source of oil comes as Nigeria's production ranking has dropped from Africa's top spot due to the theft of oil in the Niger Delta. Nigeria's state oil company said the northern Kolmani fields could hold as much as 1 billion barrels of oil, but analysts question whether locals stand to benefit.
Ghana to Use Gold to Buy Oil Instead of US Dollars to Address Debt Distress
Accra, Ghana — Ghana's finance minister says the country is at high risk of debt distress as the currency, the cedi, has depreciated against the U.S. dollar, increasing its foreign debt by $6 billion this year alone. Ghana on Thursday announced more spending cuts, including a freeze on government hiring and a hike in the Value Added Tax. It's also looking to buy oil using gold rather than U.S. dollars as the West African country grapples with the worst economic crisis in a generation.
Tanzania Starts Rationing Power Because of Drought
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — Tanzanian authorities have started rationing electricity because of a drop in hydropower generation brought on by drought, the national provider said Wednesday, with some areas set to suffer nine-hour outages. The East African nation has the capacity to generate nearly 1,695 megawatts through hydropower,...
Food of Emperors: China’s Appetite for South African Abalone
Abalone has been a luxury food in China since imperial times. Poachers are feeding the country’s appetite for the pricy little mollusk resulting in a drop in the abalone population in South Africa's once-large natural reserves. Reporter Kate Bartlett visited one abalone aquaculture farm in Hermanus, South Africa with more. Camera: Gianluigi Guercia.
Global Wildlife Summit Approves Shark Protections
Panama City, Panama — Delegates at a global summit on trade in endangered species on Friday approved a plan to protect 54 more shark species, a move that could drastically reduce the lucrative and cruel shark fin trade. Members of the requiem shark and the hammerhead shark families will...
Namibia Removes Statue of German Colonial 'Founder' of Windhoek
WINDHOEK — Namibian authorities have removed a controversial statue of a German colonial officer that was erected to mark the anniversary of the founding of the city of Windhoek, now the capital. Critics petitioned for the removal of the monument to a man who led German troops in a massacre of native people, and they dispute the idea that the city was founded by Germans.
Uganda Closes Schools to Fight Ebola, New Cases Fall
Uganda closed schools nationwide on Friday to curb the spread of Ebola, despite the health minister insisting to AFP that new cases had declined. The directive to close schools two weeks before the end of term was announced earlier this month following the deaths of eight children from the highly contagious disease.
Congolese Give Cautious Welcome to Deal on Rebel Violence
Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo — Congolese and security experts reacted cautiously Thursday to the announcement of an impending truce in an escalating conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. A militia called the M23 has been gaining ground since mounting an offensive in North Kivu province...
UK Nurses Join Other Striking Staff in 2 December Walkouts
LONDON — Nurses across most of Britain will next month hold the first strikes in their union's 106-year history, joining a host of other U.K. workers taking industrial action over pay. Staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland — but not Scotland — will walk out on Dec. 15...
