ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Uses 38-10 Start to Hand Dominican (N.Y.) its First Loss, 95-58

WALTHAM, Mass. – It was all Bentley University Saturday afternoon at the Dana Center as the Falcons scored 38 of the game's first 48 points and went on to hand Dominican University (N.Y.) its first loss of the season, 95-58, in non-conference men's basketball action. The win was the Falcons' 15th straight at home.
WALTHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Falls to Sacred Heart 6-3 in Series Finale

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Bentley dropped the second game of its series with Sacred Heart 6-3 on Saturday afternoon for a series split. The Falcons won Friday's series opener against the Pioneers 3-1. Freshman goalie Connor Hasley (North Tonawanda, N.Y.) made a season and career-high 41 saves tonight. Sacred Heart...
WALTHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Falls to Eckerd in Match-Up of Nationally-Ranked Teams

TAMPA, Fla. – In a match-up between two teams ranked in the WBCA Division II top 10, the ninth-ranked Bentley University Falcons were contained by number five Eckerd College, 71-51, in non-conference women's basketball Saturday afternoon at the Martinez Center. It was the first loss of the season for the Falcons.
TAMPA, FL
bentleyfalcons.com

Basketball Returns to the Dana Center This Weekend with Bentley Men in Action Twice

WALTHAM, Mass. – For the first time in more than eight months, basketball will be back in the Dana Center this weekend when the Bentley University men's basketball team hosts a pair of non-conference games. The defending NCAA Division II East Regional champions will take on Dominican University Saturday at 3 pm and will face Post University Sunday at 5 pm.
WALTHAM, MA
Dianna Carney

This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only

Photo by(Photo by Anthony : )) (HINGHAM, MA) A popular bookstore in Hingham has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.
HINGHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Grabko Makes 37 Saves in Bentley’s 3-1 Win over Sacred Heart

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Junior goalie Nicholas Grabko (Channahon, Ill.) made 37 saves to lead the Bentley hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Sacred Heart on the road on Friday night. Grabko has now allowed just one goal in each of his last three starts; at Air Force on...
WALTHAM, MA
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite

When the lifts spun on opening day Wednesday at Wachusett Mountain, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country — with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering the...
PRINCETON, MA
thebostonsun.com

Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later

On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England

With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
BOSTON, MA
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.

Comments / 0

Community Policy