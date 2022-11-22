Read full article on original website
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Related
whdh.com
Sons of Patriots greats making their mark as captains of Bishop Feehan football team
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s been more than a decade since New England Patriots greats Tedy Bruschi and Logan Mankins suited up for the Pats — and now their sons are making names for themselves as captains of the Bishop Feehan High School varsity football team. Dante Bruschi...
Braintree’s QB James Tellier beats cancer and plays his last High School football game
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Braintree’s senior quarterback James Tellier was diagnosed with cancer last Spring. He and his teammates weren’t sure if he was going to play football for his senior year season, but he put up the fight and beat cancer. Tellier put his jersey back on...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester restaurant busy with fans watching U.S. vs. England World Cup match
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Banner Bar and Grille on Green Street in Worcester was packed Friday afternoon with people watching the World Cup. The U.S. played England to a 0-0 draw Friday in their second game of the tournament. The said it's been busy for them with people excited for soccer.
bentleyfalcons.com
Bentley Uses 38-10 Start to Hand Dominican (N.Y.) its First Loss, 95-58
WALTHAM, Mass. – It was all Bentley University Saturday afternoon at the Dana Center as the Falcons scored 38 of the game's first 48 points and went on to hand Dominican University (N.Y.) its first loss of the season, 95-58, in non-conference men's basketball action. The win was the Falcons' 15th straight at home.
bentleyfalcons.com
Bentley Falls to Sacred Heart 6-3 in Series Finale
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Bentley dropped the second game of its series with Sacred Heart 6-3 on Saturday afternoon for a series split. The Falcons won Friday's series opener against the Pioneers 3-1. Freshman goalie Connor Hasley (North Tonawanda, N.Y.) made a season and career-high 41 saves tonight. Sacred Heart...
bentleyfalcons.com
Bentley Falls to Eckerd in Match-Up of Nationally-Ranked Teams
TAMPA, Fla. – In a match-up between two teams ranked in the WBCA Division II top 10, the ninth-ranked Bentley University Falcons were contained by number five Eckerd College, 71-51, in non-conference women's basketball Saturday afternoon at the Martinez Center. It was the first loss of the season for the Falcons.
bentleyfalcons.com
Basketball Returns to the Dana Center This Weekend with Bentley Men in Action Twice
WALTHAM, Mass. – For the first time in more than eight months, basketball will be back in the Dana Center this weekend when the Bentley University men's basketball team hosts a pair of non-conference games. The defending NCAA Division II East Regional champions will take on Dominican University Saturday at 3 pm and will face Post University Sunday at 5 pm.
Salve Regina senior softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash in NH
PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Salve Regina University softball player was killed in a rollover crash in Portsmouth, NH on Thanksgiving, according to school officials. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, state police said. Police said a 2018 Porsche Macan, driven by...
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only
Photo by(Photo by Anthony : )) (HINGHAM, MA) A popular bookstore in Hingham has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.
bentleyfalcons.com
Bentley Women’s Basketball Takes 4-0 Record & No. 9 Ranking to Florida for 2 Games
WALTHAM, Mass. – Before finally getting a chance to play at home next Saturday, the 4-0 Bentley University women's basketball team has two more tests on the road this weekend. The Falcons will be on the west coast of Florida to face nationally-ranked Eckerd College Saturday and unbeaten Saint Leo University Sunday.
bentleyfalcons.com
Grabko Makes 37 Saves in Bentley’s 3-1 Win over Sacred Heart
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Junior goalie Nicholas Grabko (Channahon, Ill.) made 37 saves to lead the Bentley hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Sacred Heart on the road on Friday night. Grabko has now allowed just one goal in each of his last three starts; at Air Force on...
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite
When the lifts spun on opening day Wednesday at Wachusett Mountain, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country — with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering the...
thebostonsun.com
Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later
On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
NECN
New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England
With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
mediafeed.org
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
‘Insane’: Heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals? You better pack your patience
You better pack your patience if you’re heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals. A video shared by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath showed a miles-long line of vehicles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham. “Everyone seems happy & nice in spite of insane traffic. Tis the season...
fallriverreporter.com
Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues
Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
Winter outlook: Boston 25 meteorologists share expectations for snow totals, storms, temperatures
BOSTON — Winter is officially still a few weeks away, but the weather it might bring is already on people’s minds. Boston 25 meteorologists Kevin Lemanowicz, Shiri Spear, Jason Brewer, and Vicki Graf are analyzing data to get a sense of the direction things might take in New England this year.
