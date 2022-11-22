Read full article on original website
Essence
Data Shows Black Women Have More Wear And Tear On The Body From Working Compared To Other Groups
Despite professional exhaustion, Black women are behind in planning for retirement due to the racial-gender wealth gap. Per the National Library of Medicine, allostatic load is “the wear and tear on the body” which accumulates as an individual is exposed to repeated or chronic stress. Black women’s loads...
wonderbaby.org
How to Discipline a Child With Autism
Children with autism thrive with consistent, gentle discipline techniques. Traditional discipline techniques are not as effective for children with autism. Discipline involves creating clear, appropriate expectations based on your child’s specific behaviors and needs. Seek help from a professional if you’re struggling to manage behaviors or reinforce skills you’re...
Phys.org
Witchcraft beliefs are widespread, highly variable around the world
A newly compiled dataset quantitatively captures witchcraft beliefs in countries around the world, enabling investigation of key factors associated with such beliefs. Boris Gershman of American University in Washington, D.C., presents these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on November 23, 2022. Numerous prior studies conducted around the world...
Phys.org
Children motivated by morality rather than social norms when it comes to question of eating animals, according to study
Children draw strongly upon moral principles and concerns when they consider whether it is right or wrong to consume meat and animal products. New research has shown that youngsters are highly conscious of animal welfare, regardless of whether they deem it acceptable to eat animals or their products. Adults, by...
MedicalXpress
Study: Most people with long COVID face stigma and discrimination
The majority of people living with long COVID experience some form of stigma directly related to their condition, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE. An estimated 2.3 million people are living with long COVID in the UK according to the Office for National Statistics data, and numbers are not decreasing due to limited treatment options and continued high COVID infection rates. Testimonies illustrate profound stigmas experienced by people living with long COVID, but until now there has been no quantitative assessment of the burden.
Opinion: Dating Someone With Empathy Deficit Disorder Is Difficult
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
Social capital: the new currency of the workplace
Socializing at work is a building block of the nation, says a study from the Survey Center of American Life. Adaptable schedule. Flexibility. Will remote work end soon? Why make the workplace social? Brent Orrell. Daniel Cox. Jessie Wall.
Phys.org
Power to the princess: Study shows speedy way to reduce gender stereotypes
Children's animated movies often enforce gender stereotypes, but they also hold the power to quickly shift them, a University of Otago study has shown. Lead author Dr. Anita Azeem, of the Department of Psychological Medicine, says children are constantly exposed to a range of media which impacts how they perceive themselves and others.
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Attachment Anxiety Messing With Your Memory?
A new study uncovered that anxiously attached individuals falsify memories far more than the average person. People with anxious attachment styles are also more likely to get facts wrong about everyday social situations. Researchers suggested that moving toward a more secure attachment style can positively affect memory processes. A new...
psychologytoday.com
Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity
Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
KevinMD.com
Digital philosophy: a critical tool for the mental health of children
The precipitous decline in the mental health of U.S. children and adolescents has been meticulously cataloged in newspaper articles, books, and documentaries. In our own pediatrics clinic, the numbers have skyrocketed — a baseball player unable to get out of his car for practice, a teenager with aggressive behavior masking underlying depression and anxiety, and another 9-year-old unable to attend school due to daily panic attacks. Every day now, we confront conventional as well as less obvious somatic and behavioral presentations of underlying emotional struggle. In a 2021 CDC national survey of 7700 teenagers, 4 out of 10 reported feeling “persistently sad or hopeless,” and 1 in 5 contemplated suicide.
Intentionality and humility drive connections in the intergenerational workplace
What role does mentorship play in the increasingly intergenerational workplace, and how can we think about diversity as broadly as possible in order to create more collaborative and inclusive cultures?
psychologytoday.com
The Positive Role of Negative Emotions
Negative emotions are an essential part of being human. They are like a compass, providing guidance when things feel wrong. Suppressing your negative emotions will only make them shout louder. Acknowledge them to give them less power. Acknowledge your negative emotion with "I feel..." rather than "I am ..." This...
MedicalXpress
Cultural differences affect how we support close friends and family
A research team led by Associate Professor Hirofumi Hashimoto, from the Graduate School of Literature and Human Sciences, Osaka Metropolitan University, analyzed the perspectives of providers of social support to examine differences in the attitudes of Japanese and American university students toward providing social support to close friends or family members.
Bay Area startup addresses gender, racial disparities by helping educate women on finance
When it comes to finances, the playing field may not be equal for men and women. The disparities are even greater for minorities. Now, one Bay Area startup is hoping to level the playing field.
psychologytoday.com
Science Supports the Usefulness of Knowing How to Respond to Expectations
Which personality differences underlie differences in how people achieve happiness?. There is scientific personality research that supports the Four Tendencies model. Knowing your Four Tendencies type can enhance your well-being. When you blend positive psychology, the study of positive experiences such as happiness with personality psychology, the study of how...
Researchers explode tumor cells with nanobubbles 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt
They function by gathering around the tumor and detonating once triggered by low-frequency ultrasound waves.
NASDAQ
Women Are Switching Jobs at Record Rates
The pandemic saw women leaving the workplace in droves. Now, those who remained are changing jobs at a steadily increasing rate. The latest Women in the Workplace report from McKinsey, calls the trend the “Great Breakup,” and says women are leaving their companies in unprecedented numbers and at higher rates than men in leadership positions.
psychologytoday.com
Why We Should Prioritize Preventive Approaches to Mental Health
If psychosurgery and lobotomy was psychiatry's "last resort" 75 years ago, social psychiatry and prevention should be the first resort. Social psychiatrists showed that poverty, inequality, and community disintegration were linked to mental illness. Universal Basic Income could be a key strategy in a new preventive mental health policy for...
psychologytoday.com
How Anti-Poverty Policies Can Help Address Addiction
Addiction is created by numerous factors that are both innate/biological (nature) and social/environmental (nurture). Drugs are blamed for countless social problems, and we largely ignore how those same social problems are actually risk factors for addiction. Many risk factors for addiction could be reduced by public policies and programs that...
