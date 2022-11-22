The precipitous decline in the mental health of U.S. children and adolescents has been meticulously cataloged in newspaper articles, books, and documentaries. In our own pediatrics clinic, the numbers have skyrocketed — a baseball player unable to get out of his car for practice, a teenager with aggressive behavior masking underlying depression and anxiety, and another 9-year-old unable to attend school due to daily panic attacks. Every day now, we confront conventional as well as less obvious somatic and behavioral presentations of underlying emotional struggle. In a 2021 CDC national survey of 7700 teenagers, 4 out of 10 reported feeling “persistently sad or hopeless,” and 1 in 5 contemplated suicide.

7 DAYS AGO