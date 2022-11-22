Bulls Dominate Celtics 121-107 to Snap 4-Game Losing Streak

The Bulls played a complete game when they needed it most to break their own losing streak and end the Celtics' hot stretch.

The Chicago Bulls came into Monday night's matchup against the top-seeded Boston Celtics in disarray and needing a win. Amid a four-game losing streak and dysfunction between head coach Billy Donavan and All-Star guard Zach LaVine , Chicago was spiraling toward a sunken place.

Nevertheless, this underperforming team came together and served the Celtics their fourth loss of the campaign, beating them 121-107. The Bulls have now accounted for 50% of Boston's losses this season.

"I think the guys worked really really hard," Donavan said to reporters after the game. "Obviously, they're a hard team to guard. It's hard to expect one guy to stop one of their guys. I thought we were really active, and I thought we covered for each other."

It was all hands on deck for the Bulls to overcome the Celtics and end Boston's nine-game win streak. All five Chicago starters ended the night in double-figures, led by DeMar DeRozan, who had 28 points.

Patrick Williams also shined against the Eastern Conference's top team. Williams ended the night with 17 points, shooting 6-9 from the field, and netted three of his four shots from behind the arc.

Speaking of the three-ball, Zach LaVine played well and is now part of Chicago Bulls' history. After scoring 22 points against Boston and knocking down five of his 10 three-point attempts, LaVine tied Ben Gordon for second place all-time on the franchise three-pointers list.

Gordon's and LaVine's 770 three-pointers trail Kirk Hinrich, who leads the franchise with 1,049.

LaVine, who was recently benched against Orlando, after coming off one of the worst games of his career, told reporters the Bulls really needed this win against Boston.

"We've lost a lot in a row, and they've won a lot in a row," said LaVine. "I think we're a really good team, but we go through little lapses or times where we play bad. That's how fast the game can change."

After taking a 5-3 lead in the first quarter, the Bulls never looked back. Chicago led by as many as 22 and dominated the Celtics in the paint by outscoring them 44-34. Additionally, the Bulls out-rebounded Boston, had more fast-break points, and shot both better from behind the arc and from the field.

LaVine added that the Bulls played all 48 minutes and held the line when Boston made things interesting.

"Today, We came out from the get-go. We played well. We're not gonna play a perfect game. There are going to be swings in the game. We responded when they had their run," said LaVine.

What's On Tap Next?

The Chicago Bulls will now prepare for a six-game road trip, which includes stops in Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Utah, Phoenix, Golden State, and Sacramento.

They will need to continue riding the wave from beating the best team in the Eastern Conference to survive this West Coast road trip.

The Bulls visit their divisional rival, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Wednesday at 7 PM CT on NBC Sports Chicago.

Tune in to the Bulls On Tap podcast for postgame reaction and further Bulls commentary all season.