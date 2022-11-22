WACO, Texas – Kansas State had a hard-fought season and kept the trend as the Wildcats were swept by Baylor 20-25, 20-25, 20-25 Saturday after at the Ferrell Center. K-State (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) was led by Elena Baka for the eleventh match this season as the senior inked 12 kills and 11 digs for her eleventh double-double. She also tallied all three of the Cats' aces. Fellow senior Haley Warner chipped in five kills and at a match-best .364 clip.

