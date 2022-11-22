Read full article on original website
Wildcats End Regular Season Swept By Baylor
WACO, Texas – Kansas State had a hard-fought season and kept the trend as the Wildcats were swept by Baylor 20-25, 20-25, 20-25 Saturday after at the Ferrell Center. K-State (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) was led by Elena Baka for the eleventh match this season as the senior inked 12 kills and 11 digs for her eleventh double-double. She also tallied all three of the Cats' aces. Fellow senior Haley Warner chipped in five kills and at a match-best .364 clip.
(25/rv) K-State Win Streak Ends in Paradise Jam Final
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands - (25/rv) K-State looked to close out the month of November with an unblemished record, but a cold shooting night and an injury to its top scorer sent the Wildcats to its first loss of the season, 69-53, to Arkansas in the Paradise Jam Reef Division.
(25/rv) K-State Battles Past Northern Arizona for Seventh Straight Win
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands - (25/rv) Kansas State saw the duo of Gabby Gregory and Jaelyn Glenn combine for 58 points as the Wildcats scored a season-high 93 points on the way to its seventh straight win of the season, 93-80, over Northern Arizona in the Paradise Jam Reef Division.
K-State Concludes Regular Season Saturday at #17 Baylor
MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the regular season finale, Kansas State will travel to #17 Baylor for the conclusion of the Big 12 conference schedule. The Wildcats and the Bears battle at Ferrell Center on Saturday. K-State (15-13, 6-9 Big 12) clinched an energizing five-set win against Texas Tech Wednesday...
Sunflower Showdown Only Thing on K-State’s Mind
No. 12 Kansas State has made a point this week not to mention what will happen if the Wildcats beat Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. K-State head coach Chris Klieman has the Wildcats thinking about only one thing: Beating the Jayhawks. And nothing else. "These guys know what's at...
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
