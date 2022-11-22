ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

19-year-old man fatally struck, 2 injured on I-95 in Harford County

ABERDEEN, Md. — A 19-year-old Philadelphia man was struck and killed and two others were injured early Thanksgiving morning in a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 in Harford County. Maryland State Police said troopers were called shortly before 2:15 a.m. to the southbound lanes of I-95 in Aberdeen. Police said...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Neighbors rocked by Pigtown rowhome explosion keep victims in their thoughts

A fence was installed around the explosion site Pigtown and heavy equipment was brought in to clear the debris. A 70-year-old Marine veteran risked his own life Tuesday afternoon while answering pleas for help after a rowhome exploded in Pigtown. Two days later, neighbors told 11 News they're traumatized from the incident.
BALTIMORE, MD
First in-person Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner held since pandemic started

Just as much as Thanksgiving is about the dinner and time with family, many use the holiday as the opportunity to give back. The Bea Gaddy Family Center fed thousands of people at its 41st annual Thanksgiving dinner in honor of Gaddy, who was known as the Mother Teresa of Baltimore. For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, people could go inside, sit down and enjoy their Thanksgiving meal with others as part of a tradition that's so cherished and so needed in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Vendors from across the world converge at Baltimore's Christmas Village

The Christmas spirit abounds in Baltimore as hundreds kicked off the holiday season in the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Christmas Village is open for business and is already attracting large crowds. Vendors from across the area and the world are converging at the Inner Harbor for the Christmas Village. "We...
BALTIMORE, MD
Howard County second-grader delivers Thanksgiving meals to firefighters

FULTON, Md. — Not everyone gets the chance to be with family on Thanksgiving, so a Howard County second grader wanted to make sure first responders had a nice meal. Layla Looby delivered turkeys to firehouses across Howard County. The Fulton Elementary School student started a fundraising campaign. She then partnered with the organization Food on the Stove to make it happen.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
First Black Friday flea market supports dozens of Black-owned businesses in Baltimore

While some shoppers hit the big box stores for Black Friday, others stopped by a first-of-its-kind flea market held inside Baltimore Unity Hall. “We are redefining what Black Friday looks like, so literally this is Black Friday, because we are deep in here and just celebrating Black culture and shopping Black today,” BLK FLEA MKT co-founder Bri Mobley said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tractor-trailer accident causes massive delays on I-95 in both directions

KINGSVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer crashed across both sides of Interstate 95 in Baltimore County this morning, causing extended delays in both directions. According to officials, the accident happened on southbound I-95 right past the Mountain Road exit 74 and involved six vehicles, including the tractor-trailer. Delays are expected to be 6 miles in each direction.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
TSA, BWI-Marshall officials anticipate pre-pandemic holiday travel numbers

LINTHICUM, Md. — Operations at the airport have been pretty smooth on the eve of Thanksgiving as travelers return to the skies in large numbers. Despite this being the most expensive Thanksgiving ever to travel, Transportation Security Administration officials said they expect to screen more than 2.5 million people nationwide -- and that would be the most people since the COVID-19 pandemic tanked air travel.
BALTIMORE, MD
'Brothersgiving' delivers Thanksgiving meals to dozens of families in need

ODENTON, Md. — Four young friends, who call themselves brothers, are collecting food for complete Thanksgiving dinners that they'll hand out to 55 Maryland families. "Brothersgiving" is making Thanksgiving possible for many families in Anne Arundel County. The idea came to fruition in 2018 when the four graduates of Meade High School came up with an idea to give back.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Leon's Backroom Bar treats patrons to free Thanksgiving dinner

The owner of a popular Baltimore bar did something very special for customers on Thanksgiving. Ron Singer, owner of Leon's Backroom Bar, said not everyone has someone to spend Thanksgiving with, and so he wanted to show those people that there is someone who cares. "If this makes people feel...
BALTIMORE, MD

