Just as much as Thanksgiving is about the dinner and time with family, many use the holiday as the opportunity to give back. The Bea Gaddy Family Center fed thousands of people at its 41st annual Thanksgiving dinner in honor of Gaddy, who was known as the Mother Teresa of Baltimore. For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, people could go inside, sit down and enjoy their Thanksgiving meal with others as part of a tradition that's so cherished and so needed in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO