Sedona, AZ

theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Forest Service News Release

PRESCOTT, AZ, November 21, 2022 – Fire Managers in the Prescott National Forest continue to look for opportunities to treat fuels across the forest. Bradshaw Ranger District – Ignitions are not planned for the week of November 21 – 27, 2022. Personnel will continue to actively staff and monitor debris piles from last week’s ignitions south of Lynx Lake and as needed through the holiday. Smoke may be visible but should be light in color and production. Over the past few months, 627 acres of piles have been treated utilizing forest resources and some recent help from the State of Arizona resources. Fire managers are looking to continue with prescribed fire operations from November 28 – December 31, 2022, treating debris piles and larger surface areas with broadcast burning beginning with the Ranch RX.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott, Az News- Another Collision on Willow Creek!

Serious Injury Collision at Willow Creek and Heritage Park Intersection. On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Heritage Park Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an 82-year-old...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community

Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

