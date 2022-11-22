Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
WKYT 27
Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many shoppers we spoke with on Black Friday told us it’s a holiday tradition they wouldn’t miss. Talking to people waiting in line, they told us that they’ve been doing Black Friday shopping for years. Three, four, seven, and more. It’s a tradition for them, with each year creating its own stories.
WKYT 27
Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is a day to give thanks, but for those who are struggling, it can be difficult to know where their next meal will come from. This thanksgiving, Father Jim Sichko was out in the community doing what he does best: giving love and support. For...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why weren’t the time limit rules for voting enforced more on Election Day?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest Good Question deals with the midterm election. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said there were problems in a handful of counties but, overall, the process was smooth. However, a viewer wanted to know why more people didn’t follow the rules when it comes...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Rain Late Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our showers have moved away as chillier air slides in from the north. This is ahead of a potent storm system rolling in late Saturday and Sunday, and it’s one that’s going to bring some big winds in here. Chillier winds are blowing this...
Comments / 0