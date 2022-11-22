ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Henry Silva obituary

The actor Henry Silva, one of the screen’s most chilling villains, who has died aged 95, once complained: “I got typecast as a heavy. There’s no reason in the world for me to be a heavy, none. People love to put handles on you. They’re not thinking about you, they’re thinking about themselves.”

