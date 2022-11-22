Read full article on original website
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
4 Easter Eggs in ‘Wednesday’ About the Addams Family Universe
'Wednesday' brings back the beloves Addams family with the spotlight on Wednesday's coming-of-age story. But the series has more than a few Easter Eggs to the franchise like Cousin Itt.
Feast and famine for Disney at Thanksgiving box office
Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.'s animated offering "Strange World" fizzled with audiences out of the gates
Henry Silva obituary
The actor Henry Silva, one of the screen’s most chilling villains, who has died aged 95, once complained: “I got typecast as a heavy. There’s no reason in the world for me to be a heavy, none. People love to put handles on you. They’re not thinking about you, they’re thinking about themselves.”
Marcus Mumford Teases Mumford & Sons Reunion—”The Band Isn’t Broken Up”
Singer-songwriter Marcus Mumford has been riding high since the release of his self-titled debut solo album, but the Mumford & Sons frontman recently teased more to come from the beloved indie-folk band. Appearing on a Nov. 27 episode of NBC’s Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the artist talked about the...
