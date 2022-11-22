ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Loses WR Commit Anthony Evans

After virtually per week of nothing however optimistic recruiting momentum, Oklahoma suffered a serious setback on Friday. Anthony Evans, a 4-star vast receiver within the 2023 class and one of many quickest highschool soccer gamers within the nation, introduced through Twitter that he’s decommitted from OU and has flipped to Georgia, in keeping with Hayes Fawcett of On3.
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl

JD Runnels and Jeff Lebby, then recent high school graduates and Oklahoma football commits, got to know each other in 2002 communicating through AOL Instant Messenger. They’d become best friends once they reached Norman that fall. But before that, their relationship took off at a legendary high school all-star game in Wichita Falls, Texas. Played annually from 1945-2013, the Oil Bowl pitted the best recent high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas against one another in a junior version of the Red River rivalry that is one of football’s greatest matchups. For players and coaches who’d later become stars, like Hayden Fry, Steve Largent, Felix Jones, R.W. McQuarters and Rashaun Woods, the annual game at Memorial Field, was one of their first marquee moments.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Former Four-Star, Notre Dame Defensive Tackle

On Thursday, Oklahoma picked up a dedication from former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey. Lacey, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive deal with from Bowling Green, KY, was a 4-star prospect when he graduated highschool in 2019. According to 247 Sports, he was nationally ranked because the No. 15 defensive deal with within the nation. He selected the Fighting Irish over Cincinnati, Clemson, and hometown favourite Kentucky.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?

NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to change into bowl eligible for the twenty fourth consecutive season. The final time Oklahoma missed a bowl recreation got here in the 1998 marketing campaign, the place the Sooners completed 5-6 in what can be the last season of the John Blake period in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November twelfth that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was beginning to look a bit of dicey as as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win in opposition to Oklahoma State on the heels of a powerful begin that noticed the Sooners leap out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter earlier than surrendering the last 13 factors of the recreation to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for his or her 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Due to irritation in one among Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will likely be unable to make her conventional pre-game run and lead the group onto the sphere for the Texas Tech University soccer game on Saturday (Nov. 26) in opposition to the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
LUBBOCK, TX
abc17news.com

Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm

Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
High School Football PRO

Edmond, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

EDMOND, OK

