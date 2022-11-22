Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Loses WR Commit Anthony Evans
After virtually per week of nothing however optimistic recruiting momentum, Oklahoma suffered a serious setback on Friday. Anthony Evans, a 4-star vast receiver within the 2023 class and one of many quickest highschool soccer gamers within the nation, introduced through Twitter that he’s decommitted from OU and has flipped to Georgia, in keeping with Hayes Fawcett of On3.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
The Moore American
OU football: Why former OU defensive back Dominique Franks wants to return as a coach
It’s been awhile since Dominique Franks was on the field in an Oklahoma uniform, but he knows one thing. He’s ready to be back on the sidelines. But this time, he’s ready to coach. The former OU cornerback hadn’t thought much about coaching during his playing days....
Oklahoma Daily
'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl
JD Runnels and Jeff Lebby, then recent high school graduates and Oklahoma football commits, got to know each other in 2002 communicating through AOL Instant Messenger. They’d become best friends once they reached Norman that fall. But before that, their relationship took off at a legendary high school all-star game in Wichita Falls, Texas. Played annually from 1945-2013, the Oil Bowl pitted the best recent high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas against one another in a junior version of the Red River rivalry that is one of football’s greatest matchups. For players and coaches who’d later become stars, like Hayden Fry, Steve Largent, Felix Jones, R.W. McQuarters and Rashaun Woods, the annual game at Memorial Field, was one of their first marquee moments.
How to Watch: Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Make sure to check out all the different ways to tune into Oklahoma against Texas Tech on Saturday.
Emergency Protective Order Against OU Football Player Dropped
An emergency protective order filed against an OU Football player has been dropped, but he's not expected on the field for the Sooners' last regular-season game. The protective order was filed against OU tight end, Daniel Parker Jr. His live-in girlfriend filed the report on November 15, accusing Parker of...
How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma's Newest Commit to Choose OU
Juco defensive back Kendel Dolby told AllSooners he was blown away on his visit last week, especially with the coaches, the players, the recruits and the "crazy" fans.
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 conflict at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Jones AT&T Stadium. If the nothing to nothing last from the final time they met is any indication, this contest shall be determined by the protection.
Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Former Four-Star, Notre Dame Defensive Tackle
On Thursday, Oklahoma picked up a dedication from former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey. Lacey, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive deal with from Bowling Green, KY, was a 4-star prospect when he graduated highschool in 2019. According to 247 Sports, he was nationally ranked because the No. 15 defensive deal with within the nation. He selected the Fighting Irish over Cincinnati, Clemson, and hometown favourite Kentucky.
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: West Virginia 4-7; Oklahoma State 7-4 The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to sq. off in a Big 12 matchup at midday ET Nov. 26 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are out to preserve their six-game house win streak alive. The contest...
BOOM! Sooners land third commit this week after top JUCO DB Kendel Dolby announces commitment to OU
The Sooners landed their third commit in as many days after one of the top JUCO defensive backs in the nation out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Kendel Dolby, announced his commitment to Oklahoma. Dolby was offered by the Sooners back on November 2nd. Sooners' safety coach Brandon Hall offered...
Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to change into bowl eligible for the twenty fourth consecutive season. The final time Oklahoma missed a bowl recreation got here in the 1998 marketing campaign, the place the Sooners completed 5-6 in what can be the last season of the John Blake period in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November twelfth that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was beginning to look a bit of dicey as as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win in opposition to Oklahoma State on the heels of a powerful begin that noticed the Sooners leap out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter earlier than surrendering the last 13 factors of the recreation to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for his or her 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?
Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Due to irritation in one among Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will likely be unable to make her conventional pre-game run and lead the group onto the sphere for the Texas Tech University soccer game on Saturday (Nov. 26) in opposition to the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
Oklahoma City man wins $50,000 smile makeover
The program gives one deserving resident a free smile makeover worth $50,000. Doctors will replace broken and missing teeth with new, custom-made prosthesis.
‘Housewarming gift’ for Oklahoma residents turns out to be a scam
An Oklahoma man has a warning about something showing up in many mailboxes lately. It appears to be an offer for a free gift to those who just moved into the neighborhood, but it’s really more of a trick instead.
abc17news.com
Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm
Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
Edmond, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
