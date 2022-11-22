ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Miami New Times

Nina Chanel Abney Upends College Greek Life Stereotypes at ICA Miami

For her solo exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, artist Nina Chanel Abney mines source material that Hollywood has loved to portray for the better part of half a century in films like 1978's Animal House and 2003's Old School: collegiate Greek life. It makes sense for an artist who often explores themes of American pop culture and contemporary society, queer expression, and race to comment on systemic issues that face Black communities.
MIAMI, FL
People

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daughters Feed Miami's Homeless Community on Thanksgiving: 'It's Important'

"It's important to give back," Sean "Diddy" Combs said in a statement as he volunteered on Thanksgiving with Yung Miami and his three daughters Sean "Diddy" Combs and his family paid it forward this Thanksgiving. The Grammy Award winner, 53, spent the holiday with his daughters Chance, 16, and 15-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, helping feed around 3,000 people from Miami's homeless community through The Caring Place at the Miami Rescue Mission. He and his daughters were also joined by rapper Yung Miami, 28, (born Caresha Brownlee)...
MIAMI, FL
defpen

Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan & Lauryn Hill To Headline Miami Funk Fest

The year may be coming to a close, but one of the most soulful music celebrations of 2022 has yet to take place. Closing out the month of December, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Carl Thomas, Anthony Hamilton, Lauryn Hill, Case and Dru Hill are set to perform at the Miami Funk Fest in Florida. Joining Sullivan, Thomas, Hill and several others, Ying Yang Twins, Jeezy, T.I. and Rick Ross are set to perform as well.
MIAMI, FL
seminoletribune.org

Boys & Girls Club renamed for Max B. Osceola Jr.

HOLLYWOOD – Visitors to the Howard Tiger Recreation Center on the Hollywood Reservation will soon see new large letters on the front of the building welcoming them to the “Max B. Osceola Jr. Hollywood Boys & Girls Club.”. Osceola’s life and work was recognized at an emotional ceremony...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Season to Share: Grandparents in their 70s caring for 4 grandkids in cramped house where everything's broken

Life already was plenty challenging for Catherine and Otis Hall, with their daughter, her disabled husband and four grandchildren crowded into the septuagenarian couple’s three-bedroom home. Then, one day about a year ago, their 35-year-old daughter started complaining that she felt sick. It was the beginning of a series of heart attacks that...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Essence

Discover Miami’s Top Black Restaurants and Global Cuisine During Miami Art Week

Join the thousands of food-loving, hard-partying art lovers who make Miami’s annual Art Week come alive. Dine out, drink in and have fun. Art Basel is coming up. Black creators, artists, and chefs will gather throughout Miami to fellowship and celebrate their contributions to the art community and beyond. Miami’s Black eateries take center stage this year as throngs of international art fans travel to Miami for its annual Art Week celebration from November 29th to December 5th.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Zoo Miami mourns passing of 'most iconic, magnificent' Dalip

MIAMI - Zoo Miami officials announced Thursday that they have had to say goodbye to one of their elephants."Today, I had to say goodbye to arguably the most iconic, magnificent animal that has ever lived at Zoo Miami," said Ron Magill, zoo spokesperson.Officials said Dalip, at 56 years of age, was the oldest bull elephant in the country. "I've known and admired him my entire 40+ years at the zoo and will miss him profoundly. This really hurts," added Magill. Magill said Dalip was humanely euthanized Thursday afternoon after he was found lying down on his habitat and unable to get up."Over the last several months, Dalip had been losing weight and showing other signs of declining health associated with his advanced age," he said. "We're heartbroken to say goodbye to our Asian Elephant, Dalip.  He served as an ambassador for his species and brought smiles to the faces of Zoo Miami visitors for over four decades," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.  "On this Thanksgiving holiday, we remain grateful to the extraordinary Zoo Miami staff who delivered compassionate care throughout his life."
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Versailles restaurant, bakery founder Felipe Valls Sr. dies at 89

MIAMI (WSVN) - Philanthropist and businessman Felipe A. Valls Sr., who helped turn Versailles Restaurant into a Little Havana icon and a popular Cuban cuisine dining spot for over five decades, has died, the restaurant and local officials have confirmed. The Miami Herald reported that Valls died Saturday in Miami...
MIAMI, FL
seminoletribune.org

Seminole Tribe featured in ‘Indigenous Firsts’ book

A new book published in October takes a fresh look and a deep dive at a long list of firsts that have been achieved by Native Americans. “Indigenous Firsts: A History of Native American Achievements and Events,” features research on firsts and feats in sports, politics, art, science, business and the military.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Hidden Gems In Miami (And Secret Spots!) From a Local

Miami is a typical vacation city located in Florida. Whether it is for Spring Break or just a family vacation in the summer, many people come to this coastal city for some rest and relaxation and to have some fun. There are many places to visit within the city limits...
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

10+ Things to Do in Miami Besides Party – You'll Forget All About the Nightlife

If you’re planning a trip to Miami, you’re probably looking forward to the nightlife in one of America’s most vibrant cities. And why wouldn’t you? South Beach is known far and wide for its club scene, and there is no shortage of fun to be had mingling well into the morning hours with beautiful people while great music plays in the background. At the same time, however, there is much more to Miami than just the bars and nightclubs. There’s something there for everyone, regardless of what you might be interested in. While it’s probably impossible to count all the things to do in Miami besides party, we’ve put together a list of attractions you should definitely check out, including…
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Coral Gables Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

The CEO of Coral Gables Hospital was killed in a murder-suicide Wednesday, police said. Cristina Jimenez, 61, was killed by her husband, Antonio Mazzorana, in their home in the Schenley Park neighborhood near Coral Gables, officials said. Mazzorana then killed himself. The holiday manager of Coral Gables Hospital called the...
CORAL GABLES, FL
seminoletribune.org

Florida judge recognized for work with Seminole Tribe

Judge Jose Izquierdo, who serves in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, has been recognized for his ongoing partnership with the Seminole Tribe. Izquierdo received the 2022 William E. Gladstone award at the Florida Children and Families Summit in Orlando over the summer. Gladstone was a Miami judge who...
FLORIDA STATE
Still Unsolved

A Predator May Be Operating In Miami

MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
MIAMI, FL

