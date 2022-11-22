Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Miami New Times
Nina Chanel Abney Upends College Greek Life Stereotypes at ICA Miami
For her solo exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, artist Nina Chanel Abney mines source material that Hollywood has loved to portray for the better part of half a century in films like 1978's Animal House and 2003's Old School: collegiate Greek life. It makes sense for an artist who often explores themes of American pop culture and contemporary society, queer expression, and race to comment on systemic issues that face Black communities.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daughters Feed Miami's Homeless Community on Thanksgiving: 'It's Important'
"It's important to give back," Sean "Diddy" Combs said in a statement as he volunteered on Thanksgiving with Yung Miami and his three daughters Sean "Diddy" Combs and his family paid it forward this Thanksgiving. The Grammy Award winner, 53, spent the holiday with his daughters Chance, 16, and 15-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, helping feed around 3,000 people from Miami's homeless community through The Caring Place at the Miami Rescue Mission. He and his daughters were also joined by rapper Yung Miami, 28, (born Caresha Brownlee)...
Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan & Lauryn Hill To Headline Miami Funk Fest
The year may be coming to a close, but one of the most soulful music celebrations of 2022 has yet to take place. Closing out the month of December, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Carl Thomas, Anthony Hamilton, Lauryn Hill, Case and Dru Hill are set to perform at the Miami Funk Fest in Florida. Joining Sullivan, Thomas, Hill and several others, Ying Yang Twins, Jeezy, T.I. and Rick Ross are set to perform as well.
seminoletribune.org
Boys & Girls Club renamed for Max B. Osceola Jr.
HOLLYWOOD – Visitors to the Howard Tiger Recreation Center on the Hollywood Reservation will soon see new large letters on the front of the building welcoming them to the “Max B. Osceola Jr. Hollywood Boys & Girls Club.”. Osceola’s life and work was recognized at an emotional ceremony...
Season to Share: Grandparents in their 70s caring for 4 grandkids in cramped house where everything's broken
Life already was plenty challenging for Catherine and Otis Hall, with their daughter, her disabled husband and four grandchildren crowded into the septuagenarian couple’s three-bedroom home. Then, one day about a year ago, their 35-year-old daughter started complaining that she felt sick. It was the beginning of a series of heart attacks that...
Felipe Valls Sr., founder of iconic restaurant central to Miami's Cuban community, dies at 89
Cuban businessman Felipe Valls Sr., founder of the iconic Versailles restaurant in Miami, Florida, died Saturday, his granddaughter, Nicole Valls confirmed to CNN. He was 89 years old.
Essence
Discover Miami’s Top Black Restaurants and Global Cuisine During Miami Art Week
Join the thousands of food-loving, hard-partying art lovers who make Miami’s annual Art Week come alive. Dine out, drink in and have fun. Art Basel is coming up. Black creators, artists, and chefs will gather throughout Miami to fellowship and celebrate their contributions to the art community and beyond. Miami’s Black eateries take center stage this year as throngs of international art fans travel to Miami for its annual Art Week celebration from November 29th to December 5th.
Zoo Miami mourns passing of 'most iconic, magnificent' Dalip
MIAMI - Zoo Miami officials announced Thursday that they have had to say goodbye to one of their elephants."Today, I had to say goodbye to arguably the most iconic, magnificent animal that has ever lived at Zoo Miami," said Ron Magill, zoo spokesperson.Officials said Dalip, at 56 years of age, was the oldest bull elephant in the country. "I've known and admired him my entire 40+ years at the zoo and will miss him profoundly. This really hurts," added Magill. Magill said Dalip was humanely euthanized Thursday afternoon after he was found lying down on his habitat and unable to get up."Over the last several months, Dalip had been losing weight and showing other signs of declining health associated with his advanced age," he said. "We're heartbroken to say goodbye to our Asian Elephant, Dalip. He served as an ambassador for his species and brought smiles to the faces of Zoo Miami visitors for over four decades," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "On this Thanksgiving holiday, we remain grateful to the extraordinary Zoo Miami staff who delivered compassionate care throughout his life."
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant, bakery founder Felipe Valls Sr. dies at 89
MIAMI (WSVN) - Philanthropist and businessman Felipe A. Valls Sr., who helped turn Versailles Restaurant into a Little Havana icon and a popular Cuban cuisine dining spot for over five decades, has died, the restaurant and local officials have confirmed. The Miami Herald reported that Valls died Saturday in Miami...
seminoletribune.org
Seminole Tribe featured in ‘Indigenous Firsts’ book
A new book published in October takes a fresh look and a deep dive at a long list of firsts that have been achieved by Native Americans. “Indigenous Firsts: A History of Native American Achievements and Events,” features research on firsts and feats in sports, politics, art, science, business and the military.
Click10.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems In Miami (And Secret Spots!) From a Local
Miami is a typical vacation city located in Florida. Whether it is for Spring Break or just a family vacation in the summer, many people come to this coastal city for some rest and relaxation and to have some fun. There are many places to visit within the city limits...
cohaitungchi.com
10+ Things to Do in Miami Besides Party – You'll Forget All About the Nightlife
If you’re planning a trip to Miami, you’re probably looking forward to the nightlife in one of America’s most vibrant cities. And why wouldn’t you? South Beach is known far and wide for its club scene, and there is no shortage of fun to be had mingling well into the morning hours with beautiful people while great music plays in the background. At the same time, however, there is much more to Miami than just the bars and nightclubs. There’s something there for everyone, regardless of what you might be interested in. While it’s probably impossible to count all the things to do in Miami besides party, we’ve put together a list of attractions you should definitely check out, including…
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
NBC Miami
Coral Gables Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
The CEO of Coral Gables Hospital was killed in a murder-suicide Wednesday, police said. Cristina Jimenez, 61, was killed by her husband, Antonio Mazzorana, in their home in the Schenley Park neighborhood near Coral Gables, officials said. Mazzorana then killed himself. The holiday manager of Coral Gables Hospital called the...
WSVN-TV
Owner says cat went missing after darting off transport van at SW Miami-Dade boarding facility
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A distraught cat owner is opening up after her pet took flight during a stop in South Florida. Cellphone video recorded by a worker at Miami International Airport captured Sani the cat in a crate before he went missing. Rebecca Bly, the feline’s owner, spoke...
seminoletribune.org
Florida judge recognized for work with Seminole Tribe
Judge Jose Izquierdo, who serves in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, has been recognized for his ongoing partnership with the Seminole Tribe. Izquierdo received the 2022 William E. Gladstone award at the Florida Children and Families Summit in Orlando over the summer. Gladstone was a Miami judge who...
WSVN-TV
Black Friday deals at Habitat ReStore include discounts on new, used furniture, home goods
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - This Black Friday isn’t all about the deals and steals. Habitat for Humanity has a way shoppers can decorate their homes while also lending a helping hand to the community. The holiday deals have already started at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Fort...
A Predator May Be Operating In Miami
MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
WSVN-TV
Viewing to be held for former Gulliver Prep student killed in U.Va. shooting
(WSVN) - A viewing will be held later Friday for a college football player from South Florida who lost his life last week in a mass shooting. D’Sean Perry was shot and killed along with two other teammates from the University of Virginia. The suspect allegedly opened fire on...
