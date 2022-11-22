Read full article on original website
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won ahead of Thanksgiving
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts the day before Thanksgiving. One of the prizes was from the game “Mass Cash.” It was purchased at Malden Mini Mart in Malden. Another prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was purchased at Mr K’s Discount Wine & Spirits in Newton. The final prize was sold at Beverly Food Mart in Beverly. It was from the game “Millions.”
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 13-19
A house in Worcester that sold for $550,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 24 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $324,323. The average price per square foot was $243.
Food Stamps: Massachusetts’ Benefits Schedule for December 2022 and How To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
MassLive.com
Mass. State Lottery: 2 ‘Lucky for Life’ players win $25K a year for life
Two Bay Staters will never miss their holiday bonuses again after they each won $25,000 a year for life from the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday. Both of the winners were playing the “Lucky for Life” lottery game. The player must select five numbers ranging from one through 48, and one Lucky Ball number ranging one through eight. The individuals who won $25,000 a year for life matched all five of their first numbers, but did not match the Lucky Ball.
Massachusetts State Lottery: Here’s who won $1 million prize from Mobil gas station
The winner of a $1 million scratch ticket sold at a Mobil gas station in Adams claimed her prize in a one-time cash payout of $650,000 before taxes on Monday, Nov. 14, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Karen Andrews of Adams told the lottery she wanted to play the “$4,000,000...
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000
Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000
Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
Here’s how Mass. residents can save money on high winter utility bills
Massachusetts residents struggling to pay expensive utility bills can explore several options to offset costs. Attorney General Maura Healey, Project Bread and regional food banks across the commonwealth — including the Worcester County Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts — have collaborated on a multilingual education campaign to help Bay Staters navigate financial assistance programs. Resource flyers about energy bills will be distributed at community and nonprofit service organizations, Healey’s office said.
whdh.com
Sumner Tunnel closed after oversized truck hits ceiling
BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic in the Sumner Tunnel screeched to a halt Friday night after an oversized truck struck the ceiling, state police said. Drivers could be seen backing out of the tunnel with state police assistance. An over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Dixon, Ontario,...
Mass. orgs want Maura Healey to ban single-use plastic, stop new landfills
As the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration continues to seek feedback from the public about top needs in the commonwealth, a coalition of environmental and climate change advocacy groups want the future leaders to pave a path to a zero waste Massachusetts. Zero Waste Massachusetts — comprised of organizations including MASSPIRG, Community...
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Ziggy Bombs to open Worcester restaurant Dec. 2
A much-anticipated permanent location of a popular food truck will finally be opening next Friday. Ziggy Bombs will open the doors to its specialty steak and cheese sandwich restaurant at 72-78 Franklin St. on Dec. 2, owner Mike Devish said Wednesday. The business started as a pop-up, but Devish opened...
After Plumley Village fire, tenants quickly housed by property manager, city says
Hundreds of residents of a Worcester apartment building that were woken up and displaced by an electrical fire in the early hours of Thanksgiving day were provided temporary accommodations “very quickly” by their property manager, according to a statement from a city of Worcester spokesperson. Community Builders, the...
Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin 32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
You Think You Know The Best(And Worst) Fast Food Chains In Massachusetts?
It's about time we settle an age-old debate, Berkshire County friends and neighbors. Which are the best fast-food chains(and for that matter, the worst) in Massachusetts? These questions are asked all the time: McDonald's or Burger King? Taco Bell or Chipolte? KFC or Chick-fil-A? Well, it's time to put those...
nbcboston.com
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
MassLive.com
