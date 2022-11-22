ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won ahead of Thanksgiving

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts the day before Thanksgiving. One of the prizes was from the game “Mass Cash.” It was purchased at Malden Mini Mart in Malden. Another prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was purchased at Mr K’s Discount Wine & Spirits in Newton. The final prize was sold at Beverly Food Mart in Beverly. It was from the game “Millions.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: 2 ‘Lucky for Life’ players win $25K a year for life

Two Bay Staters will never miss their holiday bonuses again after they each won $25,000 a year for life from the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday. Both of the winners were playing the “Lucky for Life” lottery game. The player must select five numbers ranging from one through 48, and one Lucky Ball number ranging one through eight. The individuals who won $25,000 a year for life matched all five of their first numbers, but did not match the Lucky Ball.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000

Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000

Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Here’s how Mass. residents can save money on high winter utility bills

Massachusetts residents struggling to pay expensive utility bills can explore several options to offset costs. Attorney General Maura Healey, Project Bread and regional food banks across the commonwealth — including the Worcester County Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts — have collaborated on a multilingual education campaign to help Bay Staters navigate financial assistance programs. Resource flyers about energy bills will be distributed at community and nonprofit service organizations, Healey’s office said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Sumner Tunnel closed after oversized truck hits ceiling

BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic in the Sumner Tunnel screeched to a halt Friday night after an oversized truck struck the ceiling, state police said. Drivers could be seen backing out of the tunnel with state police assistance. An over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Dixon, Ontario,...
BOSTON, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Ziggy Bombs to open Worcester restaurant Dec. 2

A much-anticipated permanent location of a popular food truck will finally be opening next Friday. Ziggy Bombs will open the doors to its specialty steak and cheese sandwich restaurant at 72-78 Franklin St. on Dec. 2, owner Mike Devish said Wednesday. The business started as a pop-up, but Devish opened...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard

BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin  32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy