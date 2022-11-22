Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadTy D.Chesapeake, VA
Comments / 0