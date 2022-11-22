Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Changes to obsolete Syracuse laws could spur Westcott project, shape city’s future
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Six years ago, three Westcott residents had an idea for what the future might look like in their neighborhood. After graduating Nottingham High School in the 90s, Brendan Rose spent time living in Seattle, Damian Vallelonga in Brooklyn and Zach Bloomer in Denver. When life brought them...
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
Syracuse tree lighting ceremony: What time and which streets will be closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will light up a giant Christmas tree in Clinton Square tomorrow night. The ceremony, an annual tradition, starts at 6 p.m. The event includes a pre-show by former “The Voice” contestant Gary Carpentier. Three local children chosen through the city’s Winter Art Contest...
Syracuse intersection shut down for water main break repair
Syracuse, N.Y. — City crews on Thursday are working to repair a broken pipe at the intersection of North State Street and Catawba Street, Syracuse officials said. The Syracuse water department is currently fixing the water main break, officials said Thursday morning. Traffic will be closed at the intersection as crews make repairs, they said.
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
$2 million planned investment in Legends Fields Complex in Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two million dollars plan to be invested into the Legends Fields Complex for a premier destination for baseball and softball in Oswego County, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. The Legends Fields Complex is currently the only six-field, lighted complex in Central New...
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
Syracuse firefighters to start working 24-hour shifts in July
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Fire Department says having its firefighters work around-the-clock shifts will result in a more well-rested unit. Fire Chief Michael Monds said the city’s firefighters requested a change in their work schedule earlier this year after many discovered they preferred working 24-hour shifts installed during the peak of the coronavirus.
Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
Onondaga County AMR members in need of help as their child battles severe case of RSV
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own as an emergency services family fights to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, battling a severe case of RSV. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday to share that two Onondaga County American Medical Response […]
City of Syracuse Files Motion to Join State Defense of Lawsuit Blocking Interstate 81 Project
Mayor Walsh says focus should be on “proceeding with the project for the benefit of the City and its residents – not impeding progress”. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the City of Syracuse is seeking to join New York State’s defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate 81 viaduct project. City lawyers filed a Motion to Intervene Wednesday in a State Supreme Court suit commenced by Renew 81 For All, as well as four individuals and three suburban towns against the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) challenging the environmental findings of the State of New York with respect to the I-81 project.
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
Who makes Syracuse’s best Italian bread? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 46; Low: 28. Partly sunny, chilly but pleasant; 5-day forecast. GILLIBRAND, SYRACUSE OFFICIALS RALLY AGAINST I-81 COURT DECISION: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, joined South Side residents to express support in Syracuse for the community grid plan to replace I-81. A lawsuit in state Supreme Court halted work on the I-81 project this month when a group called Renew 81 for All won a temporary restraining order while it presses its case against the plan in state Supreme Court. Gillibrand criticized the lawsuit for delaying a “monumental project,’’ pointing out that the state transportation department studied the issue for a decade before choosing the community grid option. “All options have been considered and heard and debated at length,’’ she said. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open, what’s closed Thursday? Banks, mail, trash, more
Thanksgiving in the United States is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The holiday originated as a harvest festival. The event that Americans typically call the “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. Thanksgiving became a...
The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)
At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
