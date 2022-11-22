ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program

Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
RICHMOND, VA
WXII 12

Novant health patient learns he has cancer through low-dose screening

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — John Vance of King, North Carolina, went in for his annual physical this past July, thinking everything else but the news he would receive. Vance was told by his physician at Novant Health Mountainview Medical that he should look into a low-dose CT scan. “He thought...
KING, NC
wvtf.org

Several Virginia museums participating in national effort to get more people in the door

Looking for something to do over the holiday weekend? Many museums around the state offer free or reduced admissions to guests who get federal food assistance. Museums for All is a nationwide initiative to get more people in more museums. Earlier this fall, several Richmond-area institutions decided together to participate, including Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, the Children’s Museum and the Science Museum of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home

Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRIC - ABC 8News

What to do if your identity is stolen this holiday season, according to the Attorney General

As the holidays approach, Virginians are more likely to spend time online buying gifts for family and friends. Because of this, more scammers are hacking into accounts and stealing personal information. Because of this increased risk of identity theft, Attorney General Jason Miyares is drawing attention to his Office’s Identity Theft Program, and what you can do if you have your identity stolen.
RICHMOND, VA
gratefulweb.com

Rooster Walk 13 Announces Initial Band Lineup + Tickets On Sale

Chart-topping, progressive jamgrass rockers Greensky Bluegrass will headline the 13th annual Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival this May at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Va., festival organizers announced today. Joining GSBG, who return to Rooster Walk for the first time since a headline appearance in 2017, are fifteen amazing...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

