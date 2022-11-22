Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Disappearance or Abduction? The Unexplained Story of Amy BradleyNikPetersburg, VA
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
Graduation rates for Hispanic students among lowest in Virginia: How do local school divisions measure up?
Graduation rates for Virginia's Hispanic students are among the lowest in the commonwealth, leaving questions about the source of this disparity and what's being done to improve it.
WXII 12
Novant health patient learns he has cancer through low-dose screening
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — John Vance of King, North Carolina, went in for his annual physical this past July, thinking everything else but the news he would receive. Vance was told by his physician at Novant Health Mountainview Medical that he should look into a low-dose CT scan. “He thought...
wvtf.org
Several Virginia museums participating in national effort to get more people in the door
Looking for something to do over the holiday weekend? Many museums around the state offer free or reduced admissions to guests who get federal food assistance. Museums for All is a nationwide initiative to get more people in more museums. Earlier this fall, several Richmond-area institutions decided together to participate, including Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, the Children’s Museum and the Science Museum of Virginia.
After tragedy, this UVA fund is helping students get back on their feet
The UVA Alumni Association has created a support fund to assist the survivors, victims' families, and student community following the shooting that claimed the lives of 3 UVA football players.
Three Richmond schools to be renamed, erasing Confederate ties
Three Richmond schools, named after men with ties to the Confederacy, will soon be renamed. The school board voted 5-3 to approve the measure at a meeting Monday night.
Governor Youngkin hosts Mattaponi, Pamunkey tribes for annual tax tribute ceremony
Governor Glenn Youngkin hosted the Mattaponi and Pamunkey tribes on Wednesday at the Governor's Executive Mansion for the 345th annual tax tribute ceremony.
Richmond tradition proves 'it's not all about the violence'
A beloved and long-standing tradition continued in the form of a parade for the second year Saturday.
Governor Youngkin: "Hearts Completely Broken….Again"
Governor Youngkin: “Hearts Completely Broken….Again”
Faith group pushes Richmond leaders to act on housing crisis, gun violence and mobile home issues
Members of an organization made up of 22 congregations packed Richmond's City Council chamber last week to raise concerns over evictions, gun violence, money meant to fund affordable housing and dilapidated mobile homes in the city.
Apply now to these advisory committee positions for Chesterfield County Schools
If you want to get involved with Chesterfield County Public Schools, now is your chance. The school board currently has two advisory committee openings for the Bermuda district. But if you are interested, don't wait -- applications close soon.
Arthur Ashe Center dispute could go to court, but Richmond School Board member backs another path
An ongoing dispute between the Richmond School Board and the city over the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center has led the board to put the city on notice of the possible legal options it can pursue.
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
Richmond Wildlife Center searching for person who shot hawk with arrow
Turkey may be the main bird on people's minds on a typical Thanksgiving, but the Richmond Wildlife Center is asking for the community to turn their attention towards a different type of bird this year.
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
Crowds gathered on Thanksgiving weekend to watch Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Parade in Richmond
Hundreds gathered outside Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 26, as the Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Parade and Tailgate kicked off.
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
What to do if your identity is stolen this holiday season, according to the Attorney General
As the holidays approach, Virginians are more likely to spend time online buying gifts for family and friends. Because of this, more scammers are hacking into accounts and stealing personal information. Because of this increased risk of identity theft, Attorney General Jason Miyares is drawing attention to his Office’s Identity Theft Program, and what you can do if you have your identity stolen.
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
gratefulweb.com
Rooster Walk 13 Announces Initial Band Lineup + Tickets On Sale
Chart-topping, progressive jamgrass rockers Greensky Bluegrass will headline the 13th annual Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival this May at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Va., festival organizers announced today. Joining GSBG, who return to Rooster Walk for the first time since a headline appearance in 2017, are fifteen amazing...
Comments / 0