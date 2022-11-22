It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO