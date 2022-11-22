ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

atozsports.com

Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now

If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Believes Rookie Kenny Pickett Is An ‘Upper Echelon B’ Talent

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl winner and current Fox broadcaster, Terry Bradshaw likes what he sees in the team’s rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. The 1978 NFL MVP joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday to talk about some of the quarterback play around the league and inevitably Cowherd wanted his opinion on the first-year Pittsburgh signal-caller who Bradshaw wanted to see start for Pittsburgh at the beginning of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith

After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12

The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes the following players:. Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract but waived him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season

The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jets announce decision on Zach Wilson’s future as starting QB

Zach Wilson appears to have worn out his welcome with the New York Jets. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. That means Wilson has officially been benched. The move does not exactly come as a shock....
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Reveals Massive Problem For Broncos

The 2022 season has been a disastrous one for the Denver Broncos. They made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks but that trade hasn’t had the positive impact that the franchise was hoping it would. There was optimism that Wilson would...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson about benching

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday . Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
NEW YORK STATE

