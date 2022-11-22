Read full article on original website
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield can ‘leave here with my head held high’ as Sam Darnold set to start Sunday
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield said his future in Carolina was "up in the air" after Sam Darnold named starter against Denver Broncos.
Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants
It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now
If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Jets paying the price for taking Zach Wilson over Justin Fields
Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, few doubted that Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence should be the first quarterback off the board, and a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things weren’t quite so clear for the New York Jets, but they should have been....
Steelers Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Believes Rookie Kenny Pickett Is An ‘Upper Echelon B’ Talent
Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl winner and current Fox broadcaster, Terry Bradshaw likes what he sees in the team’s rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. The 1978 NFL MVP joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday to talk about some of the quarterback play around the league and inevitably Cowherd wanted his opinion on the first-year Pittsburgh signal-caller who Bradshaw wanted to see start for Pittsburgh at the beginning of the season.
Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith
After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12
The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes the following players:. Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract but waived him...
Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season
The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
Jets announce decision on Zach Wilson’s future as starting QB
Zach Wilson appears to have worn out his welcome with the New York Jets. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. That means Wilson has officially been benched. The move does not exactly come as a shock....
What happens if Yankees don’t re-sign Aaron Judge? MLB insider pitches Brian Cashman’s backup plan
As goes Aaron Judge, so go the New York Yankees. The free-agent outfielder is the linchpin to general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason plans. If he re-signs the slugger, Cashman won’t have much money left to address other needs like a third outfielder and help for the bullpen. BUY...
Steelers’ Insider Absolutely Believes Team Is Sacrificing Wins By Not Benching Kenny Pickett For Week 12
Pittsburgh-Post Gazette writer, Gerry Dulac, said in his weekly chat, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making a mistake in not benching rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Dulac stated that Head Coach Mike Tomlin is sacrificing winning to develop the young QB:. “You’re compromising what you believe in – winning a game, no...
Adam Thielen Spits Out Postgame Turkey After Vikings' Thanksgiving Win Over Patriots
As is tradition, some of the Vikings' players of the game — Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen — gathered to eat turkey during their postgame interview on NBC following their 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving night. What ensued was pretty hilarious. Thielen, upon trying...
Russell Wilson Reveals Massive Problem For Broncos
The 2022 season has been a disastrous one for the Denver Broncos. They made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks but that trade hasn’t had the positive impact that the franchise was hoping it would. There was optimism that Wilson would...
Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson about benching
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday . Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Bill Belichick After Zach Wilson News
Bill Belichick is well-know for making young quarterback lives hell — especially if they have the Jets logo across their chest. The New York Jets have benched second-year QB Zach Wilson after an abysmal performance against the Patriots this past weekend. Wilson is 5-2 as a starter this season....
