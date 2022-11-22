Read full article on original website
Cameron Smith credits his grandmother for inspiring Australian PGA title win
An exhausted Cameron Smith fought back tears as he credited his grandmother for fuelling the final push to a third Australian PGA Championship and cap a magnificent homecoming. The Brisbane favourite captured a fifth title for 2022 in fading light on Sunday at Royal Queensland, rallying after twice being forced...
Germany salvages 1-1 draw against Spain at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they’re improving. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give...
Seaside soccer fan living a World Cup dream
DOHA, Qatar (KION-TV)- Some players wait four years to play in a FIFA World Cup but for Alvaro Resendiz he has been waiting his entire life to attend a World Cup Game. The Seaside soccer fan is having the time of his life in Qatar attending seven games including both group stage games for Mexico. The post Seaside soccer fan living a World Cup dream appeared first on KION546.
