uclabruins.com
No. 17 UCLA Runs Past California, 35-28
BERKELEY, Calif. – No. 17 UCLA (9-3) ran past California (4-8) for a 35-28 win at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on Friday afternoon. It is the first time UCLA has finished the regular season with nine or more wins since 2014. The win also marked the fifth for the Bruins in the last six games against Cal.
uclabruins.com
Bruins Fall, 3-1, in Crosstown Showdown
LOS ANGELES – élan McCall and Charitie Luper each recorded double-doubles in the UCLA women's volleyball team's 3-1 defeat at the hands of USC at the Galen Center on Friday. Set scores in the regular-season finale were 22-25, 25-22, 20-25, 21-25. The Bruins (16-13, 10-10 Pac-12) finished the...
uclabruins.com
No. 19 UCLA Prepares to Face Bellarmine on Sunday
LOS ANGELES – No. 19-ranked UCLA (4-2) will take on Bellarmine (2-4) this Sunday afternoon in a non-conference game in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Game time is 4 p.m. (PT). The two schools faced off last season in UCLA's first of two games in Las Vegas, playing in the Good Sam Empire Classic at T-Mobile Arena (UCLA won, 75-62). This Sunday's contest will be televised televised by the Pac-12 Network, with Gary Apple and Don MacLean calling the action, courtside in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. UCLA's game will also be available in the Los Angeles area on either AM 570 or AM 1150.
uclabruins.com
No. 19 UCLA Drops Sweet Sixteen Matchup at Vermont, 3-0
BURLINGTON, Vt. – The No. 19-ranked UCLA men's soccer team saw its run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament come to an end on Saturday night, dropping a 3-0 decision in the Sweet Sixteen to No. 7-ranked Vermont at Virtue Field. The Bruins end their season with a record of...
uclabruins.com
Jones Lifts No. 20/21 UCLA Past Jackson State with Late Game Buckets
LOS ANGELES – Despite Jackson State's best efforts, the No. 20/21 UCLA Bruins improved to 7-0 behind key fourth-quarter baskets from freshman Londynn Jones. Jones scored six of UCLA's 13 points in the final period on 2-for-3 shooting and totaled 16 in the game. Senior Charisma Osborne led all...
