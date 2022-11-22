LOS ANGELES – No. 19-ranked UCLA (4-2) will take on Bellarmine (2-4) this Sunday afternoon in a non-conference game in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Game time is 4 p.m. (PT). The two schools faced off last season in UCLA's first of two games in Las Vegas, playing in the Good Sam Empire Classic at T-Mobile Arena (UCLA won, 75-62). This Sunday's contest will be televised televised by the Pac-12 Network, with Gary Apple and Don MacLean calling the action, courtside in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. UCLA's game will also be available in the Los Angeles area on either AM 570 or AM 1150.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO