ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Owen Paterson takes Government to European court over lobbying probe

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTDU6_0jK7IUQe00

Former Tory Cabinet minister Owen Paterson is taking the Government to the European Court of Human Rights over a ruling by Parliament’s standards watchdog that he broke lobbying rules.

The ardent Eurosceptic , who resigned from Parliament last year after an investigation into his conduct, is arguing that his right to privacy was breached under the European Convention of Human Rights – which he previously said the UK should quit.

The court said in a summary of the case: “The applicant complains that his Article 8 rights were infringed, as the public finding that he had breached the Code of Conduct damaged his good reputation, and that the process by which the allegations against him were investigated and considered was not fair in many basic respects.”

The European Court of Human Rights has formally asked Rishi Sunak’s Government to respond to the case.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone last year found the then-Conservative MP for North Shropshire breached the Commons code of conduct by lobbying ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

The Commons Standards Committee said his actions were an “egregious” breach of the rules on paid advocacy by MPs and recommended that he should be suspended for 30 sitting days.

But Mr Paterson called the process “biased” and “not fair”, saying it had been a contributing factor in the suicide of his wife, Rose, and accusing the Commissioner of making up her mind before she had even spoken to him.

In early November 2021, then-prime minister Boris Johnson tried to change the rules to prevent Mr Paterson’s six-week ban from Parliament, before being forced to U-turn just 24 hours later in the face of public anger.

The sleaze row surrounding the case is seen as the first in a series of controversies which engulfed Mr Johnson’s government and ultimately led to his downfall.

Mr Paterson, an arch Brexiteer, in 2014 argued in a speech that the UK should not just quit the EU but replace the European Convention on Human Rights, on which the European Court of Human Rights adjudicates.

In a 2015 article, the former environment secretary called for moves to “set the UK free from the ECHR”.

Downing Street declined to comment on the case.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’m aware of the legal action that relates to the ECHR. Given it is legal action I can’t comment at this stage but we will respond in the normal way.”

The court has also asked UK authorities to respond to a second complaint, submitted by former Labour peer Nazir Ahmed, who was jailed in February for a serious sexual assault against a boy and the attempted rape of a young girl in the 1970s.

The former member of the House of Lords is complaining that his right to respect for private and family life was breached and is claiming discrimination.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization

Germany's socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union's most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition.Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany has long since become “the country of hope” for many, and it's a good thing when people who have put down roots in the country decide to take citizenship. “Germany needs better rules for the naturalization of all these great women and men,” Scholz said.The overhaul of citizenship rules is one of a series of modernizing...
The Independent

Climate tsar Sharma delivers blow to Sunak by joining onshore wind rebellion

Rishi Sunak is facing a growing rebellion over onshore wind after former Cabinet minister Alok Sharma joined Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in opposing the ban.Mr Sharma, who was the president of the Cop26 climate summit, backed an amendment to Government legislation in an attempt to lift the moratorium on new onshore windfarms.His support takes former levelling-up secretary Simon Clarke’s amendment to the Levelling Up Bill to having the public backing of 22 Tory MPs.Onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of renewable power and will help to bolster the UK’s energy securityThere are already 14 GW of onshore...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak warned of Tory rebellion as poll shows 18-point lead for Labour

Rishi Sunak has been warned of more rebellions by increasingly “disaffected” Conservative MPs if he fails to improve the party’s dire poll numbers, as a new survey found the Tories trailing Labour by 18 points.A Savanta ComRes poll for The Independent, one month on from Mr Sunak taking over from Liz Truss, shows Labour way out in front on 46 per cent support and the Tories languishing on just 28 per cent.The very slight bounce Mr Sunak offered his party on becoming prime minister has now “flatlined”, according to experts who said Labour’s huge lead appeared to be a “new...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak should negotiate ‘soft Brexit’ trade deal with EU, says ex-Tory donor

A billionaire former Conservative donor has said he would back the party again if the government renegotiates with the EU for a “soft” Brexit trade deal.Guy Hands urged Rishi Sunak to consider a radical move to restart trade talks with Brussels, saying it could help the party win the next general election.The private equity mogul, who has not offered any funding the Tories in recent years, told the i newspaper that he could donate again if the prime minister accepted that the current Brexit deal was damaging the economy.“I am happy to support the party that puts the long-term future...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin is an ‘international terrorist’, Zelensky says

Volodymyr Zelensky hit out against Russia’s “formula of terror” after Ukraine was battered with over 70 missiles in just one day.The Ukrainian president appealed to the United Nations to take action against Vladimir Putin’s strategy of wiping out vital energy infrustaructure, leaving Ukrainians freezing and without power this winter.“Today is just one day but we have received 70 missiles. That’s the Russian formula of terror,” Zelensky said via video link to the council chamber in New York.Hospitals, schools, transport infrastructure and residential areas had also all been hit by Russian strikes.Ukraine is waiting to see “a very firm reaction”...
The Independent

Iran arrests outspoken player amid World Cup scrutiny

Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup.The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government."Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities throughout his career. He objected to a longstanding ban on women spectators at men's soccer matches as well as Iran's confrontational...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin consoles mothers of soldiers killed fighting in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has been filmed speaking with mothers of soldiers who have died fighting for him in Ukraine, reassuring them that their sons have not died “in vain”.He met with 17 of those who have lost loved ones ahead of Russian mother’s day (27 November), as they spent two hours sharing cake, tea, and stories.“I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of the country - we share your pain,” Putin said.“We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war: Putin ‘humiliated’ by KhersonWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
The Independent

Voices: I never thought I’d say this, but I’m with Liz Truss and Boris Johnson

Poor Rishi Sunak. He’s just about got his No 10 desk how he likes it only to find his two predecessors chucking green paint at his digs upstairs.Liz Truss and Boris Johnson are among Tories backing an amendment to the levelling up bill, which would end the longstanding and stupid ban on new onshore wind projects.Wind was kicked offshore and left there in 2014 by one David Cameron. Remember David Cameron? If only we could forget. It was his calling for the Brexit referendum that landed us with Johnson and then Truss and left us wading through economic quicksand.Cameron...
The Independent

Taiwan goes to polls for local elections amid looming threat of China ‘reunification’

Voters in Taiwan cast their ballots on Saturday in local elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councillors, with president Tsai Ing-Wen urging citizens to send a message to the world about the island’s commitment to democracy. While such regional elections normally focus on domestic issues like Covid-19 and local crime rates, and those elected on Saturday will have little direct influence on Taiwan’s policy towards the Chinese mainland, Ms Tsai told supporters the context of heightened tensions with Beijing could not be ignored.Recently handed an unprecedented third term as Chinese president, Xi Jinping has made “reunification” with Taiwan...
The Independent

After Russian retreat, Ukrainian military plans next move

The Ukrainian sniper adjusted his scope and fired a.50-caliber bullet at a Russian soldier across the Dnieper River. Earlier, another Ukrainian used a drone to scan for Russian troops.Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson, Russia is pounding the town with artillery as it digs in across the Dnieper River.Ukraine is striking back at Russian troops with its own long-distance weapons, and Ukrainian officers say they want to capitalize on their momentum.The Russian withdrawal from the only provincial capital it gained in nine months of war was one of Moscow's most significant battlefield losses. Now that...
The Independent

Death at Manston migrant centre may have been diphtheria, Home Office says

A man’s death at the Manston migrant processing centre may have been caused by diphtheria after an outbreak of the highly contagious bacterial infection, the Home Office has said.Initial tests at a hospital near the centre in Kent, which has struggled with overcrowding and outbreaks of disease, came back negative – but a follow-up PCR was positive.The result indicates that “diphtheria may be the cause of the illness”, a statement said, after dozens of cases were identified among asylum seekers earlier this month.The man died in hospital on 19 November after he was believed to have entered the UK on a small...
The Independent

The Independent

938K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy