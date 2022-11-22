ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Surge in energy stocks helps push FTSE 100 to two-month high

By Anna Wise
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LByGz_0jK7IRmT00

The FTSE 100 has jumped to a more than two-month high despite a new Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report casting an unmissable shadow over the UK’s economic prosperity.

Energy giants moved to the top of London’s blue-chip index with the likes of Shell , BP and Harbour Energy all seeing their shares rise by more than 4%.

The boost comes despite the OECD predicting the UK’s economy will contract more than any other of the world’s seven most advanced nations next year.

It is expected to shrink by 0.4% in 2023 and grow by just 0.2% in 2024.

Quite how much markets are listening to the OECD is questionable, with both the FTSE 100 and pound gaining ground despite claims that we will see a measly 0.2% growth in 2024 after next year’s contraction

Joshua Mahony, IG

Nevertheless, investors flocked to the London Stock Exchange as oil prices saw a rebound, helping to push up the FTSE.

The FTSE 100 closed 75.99 points higher, or 1.03%, at 7,452.84.

Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG: “European markets have provided an area of optimism today, with equities outperforming their US counterparts despite growth concerns raised by the OECD.

“Quite how much markets are listening to the OECD is questionable, with both the FTSE 100 and pound gaining ground despite claims that we will see a measly 0.2% growth in 2024 after next year’s contraction.

“While the effects of Brexit have been largely masked by the Covid pandemic, the outlook remains bleak over our ability to grow our way out of this current crisis.

“Nonetheless, with the Bank of England likely to take a more accommodative stance once inflation is brought under control, the ability to predict when the UK returns to health will be reliant on driving down prices.

“Unfortunately, the OECD predict that the UK energy price cap will serve to lift inflation, thus limiting the ability to combat the stagflation that is expected to dominate 2023.”

The pound also moved higher against the US dollar and the euro on Tuesday. Sterling was around 0.5% higher at 1.1876 against the dollar, and 0.2% higher at 1.1559 against the euro when European markets closed.

Brent crude oil was up 2.09% to 89.28 dollars per barrel.

European stocks also enjoyed an uplift, albeit at a steeper rate than in London. The German Dax was up 0.29% and the French Cac lifted 0.35%.

In the US, its top indices were also in the green when European markets closed. The S&P 500 was up by 0.75% and Dow Jones was 0.81% higher.

In company news, shares in AO World surged by more than 16% despite revealing its half-year losses had widened after sales fell.

But the delivery company assured investors its full year underlying earnings would be at the top end of previous guidance as it steams ahead with turnaround plans, including cost-saving measures.

Water company Severn Trent said its underlying pre-tax profits hit more than £260 million in its half-year earnings, as it reported it is ramping up support efforts for vulnerable customers and investing in its regions.

Shares in the UK’s second-biggest water firm dipped by 0.69% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the share price of food manufacturer Cranswick moved up after the group said it is making good progress despite the “relentlessly challenging” operating environment.

It said its half-year revenues are up by a tenth and its new factory in Hull is performing well. Its share price was up 3.95% at the end of the day.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Harbour Energy, up 21.1p to 320.6p, BP, up 29.85p to 488p, Entain, up 69p to 1,365p, Shell, up 110p to 2,382.5p, and Glencore, up 18.05p to 514.9p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Airtel Africa, down 4.2p to 115.6p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 28.6p to 808.4p, Vodafone, down 3.11p to 95p, St James’s Place, down 30p to 1,148.5p, and Ocado Group, down 14p to 631.2p.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

New Coinbase Survey Reveals Where Institutional Investors Expect Crypto Prices To Be in One Year

Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is releasing the results of a new survey it commissioned to find out how blue-chip investors feel about the future of the crypto industry. The 2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey queried 140 US-based institutional investors with a combined $2.6 trillion of assets on their management on what their outlook was for the digital assets market.
Jalopnik

Carvana's Stock Proves How Much Wall Street Knows

Warren Buffett, a billionaire and one of the greatest investors of all time, loves to talk about Wall Street analysts, in that he loves to explain how useless they are for anyone seeking guidance on investing. People should come to their own conclusions about a company before buying its stock, Buffett says, or just sock all of your money into an S&P 500 index fund if you’re feeling lazy. Carvana, the used car seller whose stock has been in a freefall for the last year, is a good case in point with regard to Buffett’s opinion of Wall Street analysts. That’s because I don’t think analysts are guessing when it comes to Carvana, but if they were, you probably wouldn’t notice a difference.
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Predicts the Bitcoin Floor Price

In an interview released on Wednesday (23 November 2022), Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), predicted how low the Bitcoin price could go in the short to medium term. During an interview on YouTube series “The Birb Nest”,...
rigzone.com

Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse

One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
MARYLAND STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies

The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
marketplace.org

Somebody’s been on a gold-buying bender. It’s not clear who — or why.

Somebody or something out there has been buying a lot of gold — 400 tons of it in the third quarter, more than $20 billion worth at today’s price. That’s double the amount that changed hands in the second quarter, and more than quadruple that of the first quarter, all according to the World Gold Council.
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
TheStreet

Crypto Faces More Bad News, Government Crackdown

The term "domino effect" has been around for quite a while. The expression, which describes how one event causes a series of related events, has been used by presidents, scientists and people who just like to knock those little suckers down. Now the term is being used by at least...
The Independent

The Independent

938K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy