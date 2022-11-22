Read full article on original website
Criminals profit over 5000% following reawakening of 10,000 Bitcoin
A crypto wallet belonging to a defunct Russian crypto exchange BTC-e moved 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) ($165 million) on Nov. 23 to two unidentified wallets. Chainalysis reported on Nov. 23 that BTC-e had begun withdrawal from its wallet nearly a month ago. On Oct. 26, successors of the defunct exchange sent small amounts of Bitcoin to a Russian electronic payments service, Webmoney.
Record quantities of Bitcoin leave exchanges in readiness for contagion fallout
Market jitters from the FTX collapse have triggered record quantities of Bitcoin leaving global exchanges. Bitcoin Magazine Senior Analyst Dylan LeClair noted that 136,992 BTC had been withdrawn over the past 30 days, adding that the event was “historic.” The figure equates to 0.7% of the circulating supply.
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
BTC hash ribbon upcoming convergence signals miner capitulation
Bitcoin (BTC) hash ribbon indicators are often used to identify and catch BTC bottoms as the convergence of the BTC hash ribbon signals further miner capitulation as mining costs increase, and BTC price falls. As miners are seen to be selling at the most aggressive rate over the last two...
35% of Bitcoin core team is from the U.S. as monthly active developers falls in 2022
Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm NYDIG’s report revealed that 35.1% of Bitcoin’s core developer team is residing in the U.S., and the core team grows by 5 to 20 people every month. There have been countless developers who actively took part in updating, maintaining, and enhancing the Bitcoin network...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 24: Dogecoin leads large caps during flat 24 hours
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $1.1 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $832.1 billion, up 0.14% over the reporting period. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.1% to $317.6 billion from $317.9 billion, and Ethereum’s decreased 0.1% to $146.1 billion from $146.3 billion.
Does the FTX collapse really have a silver lining?
While some believe the FTX collapse is the straw that breaks crypto, others say it will strengthen the industry in the long run. Is it just a huge road bump as the world moves to web3, or the cliff’s edge for the industry as we know it?. On November...
Mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin over past 7 days as BNB hits 6% market dominance
Over the past seven days, mid-cap altcoins have outperformed large-cap and small-cap tokens by some margin compared to Bitcoin. As a result, Bitcoin’s dominance has fallen to 40% from a high of 45% on Nov. 17. Projects with a market cap above $1 billion are considered large-cap, while mid-caps...
Ravencoin spikes 20% following Binance Pool announcement
Ravencoin (RVN) spiked 20% following Binance Pool’s announcement of mining services for the proof-of-work (PoW) coin. According to CryptoSlate data, RVN jumped to $0.024 from $0.021 within one hour of the revelation. Binance Pool’s announcement revealed that it would charge a 1% mining fee, and users could only participate...
Bitfinex’s reserves are 91% Bitcoin, Ethereum
According to data shared by crypto influencer John Brown, 91% of Bitfinex exchange’s reserves are Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Coinbase follows Bitfinex as a close second by having 63% of its reserves in Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to additional information added by Brown. Crypto.com comes as the third...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin worth $1.5B leaves Coinbase; Mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 25 includes Binance publishing BTC proof of reserve, BNB hitting 6% market dominance as mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin, 100,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.5 billion leaving Coinbase in 48 hours, and CoinList denying rumors of insolvency. Glassnode data reveals that Coinbase BTC reserve...
Huobi Token continues run of strong form, up 64% since bottoming
The Huobi Token (HT) recorded 64% gains, rising from a local bottom of $3.70 on Nov. 13 to a price of $6.06 at the time of press. Following a run on FTX, that culminated in the exchange filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, cryptocurrency token prices have had a torrid time in recent weeks.
Core Scientific might not make it past November 2023 after revealing $1.7B in losses
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners, might not make it until the end of the year. In its quarterly report filed with the SEC, the company said “substantial doubt” exists about its ability to continue going if it fails to raise liquidity. “However, the...
Latest mining rigs amp up difficulty to zone out competition
Cyber security analyst, Matt C, highlighted the growing pressure of the latest mining rigs upon previous generations of miners as hashing costs reach $0.07/kwh. Comparing the eight Miners displayed in Matt’s tweet, it’s clear to see the difference in performance is quite stark between the latest 2022 gen rigs and previous gen rigs.
CoinList denies insolvency rumors, claims technical difficulties causing issues with withdrawals
Crypto exchange CoinList on Nov. 24 said it was not insolvent, despite its users reporting their inability to withdraw assets. According to the crypto exchange, it was experiencing technical issues affecting its users’ deposits and withdrawals. Wu Blockchain reported on Nov. 24 that CoinList had failed to process withdrawals...
Why you should keep an eye on Asian markets for web3 scaling & adoption w/Sora Ventures – SlateCast #36
In the latest episode of the CryptoSlate SlateCast, we caught up with Jason Fang from Sora Ventures to get insight into the Asian crypto market, learn why he decided to invest in CryptoSlate, and his overall view on the future of the blockchain industry. Sora Ventures is an Asia-based venture...
Cardano projects Ardana and Orbis call it quits, community cries foul play
Social media chatter is rife with speculation on Cardano projects Ardana and Orbis, which both announced ending development on the same day. Ardana pitched itself as the “first all-in-one stablecoin ecosystem built on Cardano.” The ecosystem consisted of the dUSD stablecoin, an AMM DEX called Danaswap, and the DANA governance token.
BitGo to take custody of FTX assets in bankruptcy procedure
Crypto custodian BitGo has been nominated as the official custodian to safeguard the remaining funds at FTX. Acting CEO John Ray III selected BitGo to take custody of the assets of the crypto exchange for the duration of the bankruptcy proceedings. FTX filed a motion to acquire a custodian in...
