ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 11: Chiefs star duo headline most reliable players

By Fred Zinkie, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKiZx_0jK7Ho6500

Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. It's a good thing that Thanksgiving dinner is just a few days away, as many fantasy managers will have room to stuff themselves after feeling starved for production in Week 11. Not a single player reached the 35-point plateau, and some of the names among the week's top-10 scorers were absent from starting lineups. Let's dive in:

No. 1: Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, 33.90 points

There should no longer be any debate about the top RB in the Cowboys offense, as Pollard is proving on a weekly basis that he is a superior player to Ezekiel Elliott at this point in their respective careers. Pollard gained 5.3 yards per carry in a Week 11 rout of the Vikings, while Zeke averaged just 2.8 yards. And Pollard shined in the passing game, catching six balls for 109 yards and two scores. Pollard has amassed over 100 total yards in four consecutive games, while Elliott has become a TD-dependent flex option.

No. 2: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, 32.50

Kelce combined with Patrick Mahomes to propel the Chiefs to a huge road win on Sunday night, with the veteran tight end accumulating three touchdowns and 115 yards on six catches that included a go-ahead score in the game’s final minute. Those who ignored Kelce’s advanced age (he turned 33 in October) during draft season now have the most impactful asset in fantasy football, as the veteran has produced nearly 80 more points than the No. 2 TE.

No. 3: Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, 29.60

Adams played hero on Sunday, catching a 35-yard TD pass in overtime for his second score of the day. The 29-year-old has tallied 413 yards and five touchdowns in three games since an illness limited his Week 8 production, making him by far the most productive receiver during that stretch. Adams now trails only Stefon Diggs among wide receivers in season-long scoring.

No. 4: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals, 28.70

Burrow put up big numbers against the Steelers defense for a second time this season, throwing for 355 yards and four touchdowns. Although the LSU alum has at times been overshadowed by fleet-footed QBs this season, he is among the most reliable performers, and in my opinion, a top-3 option at the position for the remainder of the season.

No. 5: Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, 28.20

Rostered in just 9 percent of Yahoo leagues and started by virtually no one, Perine is the most surprising name on this week’s list. The backup RB accumulated just 30 rushing yards, but he turned three of his four catches into touchdowns while gaining a heavier workload at the expense of Joe Mixon, who left during the game due to a concussion. Perine is unlikely to repeat this success, but he will nonetheless be a popular waiver wire option while we await information on Mixon's Week 12 status against the Titans.

No. 6: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, 27.46

Week 11 was a significant one for Mahomes from a fantasy perspective, as he pushed ahead of Josh Allen as the No. 1 overall point scorer this season. The Chiefs signal-caller has been consistently amazing, producing at least 350 total yards and two or more scores in each of his past five games. With the dearth of reliable QB options in 2023, Mahomes is a top 20 overall fantasy asset (he had a Yahoo ADP of 36.0 this summer) and is doing more with less this season.

No. 7: Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns, 27.30

Many fantasy managers expected Cooper to stay relatively quiet until Deshaun Watson returned in Week 13, but that has been far from the case. The former Cowboy has developed great chemistry with Jacoby Brissett and now ranks 12th in the NFL in receiving yards and third in aerial scores. Due to the inconsistency of the Browns passing attack, I struggle to value Cooper as a WR1 (he is eighth among WRs in Yahoo scoring this year), but he is a great WR2 option.

No. 8: Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants, 26.64

Jones was more valuable to fantasy managers than he was to the Giants on Sunday. The Duke alum continued to use his superior speed (50 rushing yards, 1 TD), but he was a mixed bag through the air (341 yards, 2 INTs). Jones benefited statistically from the fact that the Giants were trailing for most of the afternoon, and he didn’t throw a TD pass until the game was out of reach in the final minutes. Jones now ranks 10th among QBs in fantasy points this year and will remain a low-end starting option on the strength of his rushing acumen.

No. 9: Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, 26.60

Despite the return of starting WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Palmer enjoyed the best fantasy game of his two-year career on Sunday night, hauling in eight passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. And although Williams left the game early with an ankle injury, it was still noteworthy that Justin Herbert went to Palmer in the clutch, as the two hooked up for a go-ahead touchdown with just under two minutes remaining in an eventual loss to the Chiefs. Palmer will not be a lineup lock now that Herbert has regained access to his top weapons, but he performed well enough in Week 11 to remain a flex option for the coming weeks, especially if Williams does end up missing more time.

No. 10: Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cleveland Browns, 25.86

Brissett was the biggest beneficiary of the Browns-Bills game being moved from snowy Buffalo to domed Detroit, as he enjoyed his best statistical day of the season in a 31-23 loss. But before fantasy managers get too excited about Brissett’s 324 passing yards and three touchdowns, they should know that the 29-year-old has just one start remaining before Deshaun Watson returns from suspension. And with Brissett’s only remaining game set to come against a tough Bucs defense, he should stay on waivers in virtually all leagues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 12 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 12 lineups!. White looks poised to take over Tampa Bay's backfield this week with Leonard Fournette both struggling and dealing with a hip injury. The rookie RB ran for 100+ yards against a solid Seattle defense before the Bucs' bye, and he's a plenty capable receiver who led college backs in yards per route run in 2021. White should be considered a top-15 RB this week (and top-10 if Fournette sits) facing a Browns run defense that ranks last both in EPA/rush and DVOA while ceding the second-most fantasy points to RBs.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 12 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Jets

The Chicago Bears (3-8) are battling the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column and break a four-game losing streak. Chicago is coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where quarterback Justin Fields suffered a separated left shoulder. Fields is officially a game-time decision against the Jets, but it certainly feels like the Bears will rest him ahead of a Week 13 meeting against Green Bay.
CHICAGO, IL
102.5 The Bone

Week 12 Fantasy Football Preview: New QBs for the Jets & Panthers, Rachaad White's coming out party & Isiah Pacheco SZN

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to preview the remaining NFL games happening in week 12. The guys kick off by talking about the Jets benching Zach Wilson and installing Mike White as their new starting QB and what it means for the playmakers in that offense before discussing Brandon Aiyuk’s fantastic season and Alvin Kamara’s matchup against the 49ers.
102.5 The Bone

Washington QB Carson Wentz understands why Commanders are staying with Taylor Heinicke: 'I get it'

Carson Wentz isn’t happy about it, but he understands why the Washington Commanders won’t be bringing him back as a starter after his finger injury. The Commanders officially opted to stick with backup Taylor Heinicke moving forward. Wentz returned to practice Wednesday, which marked his first action since he fractured a finger on his right hand on Oct. 13, though he will be Heinicke’s backup when he is officially active again.
WASHINGTON, DC
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy