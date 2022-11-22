Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance . He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation.

The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private ,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very much enjoys seeing Leo.”

The romance is long distance as Hadid is pursuing her fashion career in New York while DiCaprio prefers living on the West Coast, but they still make time for each other. The insider gushed that DiCaprio “works around her schedule to see her — it’s very sweet.” He’s also “very understanding” that her priority is her daughter Khai , 2, from her relationship with Zayn Malik.

DiCaprio isn’t one to date around too much, he’s known as a relationship guy, so he’s probably interested in Hadid beyond a casual fling . That means it’s up to Hadid to decide how serious she wants to get with him, especially since she’s told friends that “dating just isn’t a priority for her right now between her daughter and everything she has going on with work, she has her hands full.” It’s probably why DiCaprio is stepping up his game, he’s not used to being third or fourth on his love interest’s list.

