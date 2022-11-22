Read full article on original website
Related
How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?
(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
advantagenews.com
Big soybean and corn harvests in parts of Illinois
One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean...
wlds.com
Water Line Break at Area Manufacturing Facility Cause of Large Thanksgiving Day Boil Order
A break in an industrial service line was the cause of an unusually large boil order being issued on Thanksgiving day in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville water treatment plant began receiving calls of low water pressure across the west side of town at about 9:30 Thursday morning. Municipal Utilities Superintendent Ricky Hearin says around that same time, personnel at the water plant were noticing a sudden spike in water usage meaning there was a break somewhere in the system.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/24/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) All motorists are encouraged to drive with added care this holiday weekend. The Illinois State Police and other statewide law enforcement agencies are out in extra force looking for those driving impaired by either alchol and/or drugs, for those not buckled up, for those who are speeding, and for those who are texting and using other devices while driving. Everyone is urged to observe all the “rules of the road” while moving from one place to another during this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, today thru Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
Rainfall Forecast: Widespread rain headed to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong storm system currently bringing heavy rain and snow to Texas and New Mexico is set to bring much needed rain to Central Illinois Saturday night and Sunday. While Saturday will remain dry during the day, clouds are expected to gradually increase across the...
FOX2now.com
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis. Whether you're shopping...
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
advantagenews.com
Shoppers encouraged to visit Alton on Saturday
Small Business Saturday is tomorrow, and Alton Main Street hopes shoppers will find their way to downtown Alton. Local businesses will be having specials sales or promotions for the day, and the Green Gift Bazaar will take place at the Post Commons and Jacoby Arts Center. Alton Main Street Executive...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Police Department Arrive Safely This Thanksgiving: Buckle Up!
EDWARDSVILLE - As millions of motorists hit the road to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois law enforcement will be working around the clock to make sure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving safely. The Edwardsville Police Department is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.”
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
Homeowners assistance fund of $30,000 could be coming your way in Illinois
It could help you resolve certain financial issues. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data according to which, the average price of food, shelter and health care services in Illinois has increased by 8.6%.
Can police enforce handicap parking laws on private property in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stores will be filled with holiday shoppers later this season, and that means more packed parking lots. Handicap spots are many times the only open stalls. But are Illinois police allowed to enforce handicap parking laws on private property? Handicap spots have specific signs or markings. They are usually closest to […]
KMOV
Some South County residents were overcharged on property taxes, will receive corrected bill
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Some South County residents will be receiving new property tax bills after an incorrect rate was used to calculate the original bills. St. Louis County officials made the announcement Friday, and it applies to 15,300 residents in the Gravois Creek Sewer District. The county says MSD submitted a property tax rate of .06 per $100 of a property’s assessed value. The initial bills that went out showed a rate calculated at .6 per $100.
Final Deadline For Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Renewal One Week Away
Illinois drivers have only one week left to renew their license or ID card if they've been postponing it during the pandemic. After numerous extensions for expired IDs over the past two years, the final deadline is set for Thursday, Dec. 1. The upcoming deadline applies to driver's licenses, ID...
Crash closes multiple northbound lanes of I-270 near Manchester
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple lanes of traffic on northbound Interstate 270 have been closed late Friday morning as a result of a crash. The crash occurred just south of the Manchester exit. The Missouri Department of Transportation reported three right lanes of I-270 were closed. The crash...
KFVS12
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Police Crack Down on Disabled Parking Placard Violations During Holiday Shopping
As shoppers pack parking lots for holiday shopping, authorities are on the lookout for people illegally using disabled placards and parking spots. On Black Friday, officers with the Illinois Secretary of State Police were in an area mall parking lot, enforcing the disability placard program. "We're actually just checking the...
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
KSDK
Fatal crash on I-255 before Illinois 15 Wednesday morning
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — One person died and another was injured in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 255 before Illinois 15 in St. Clair County. The crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday on southbound I-255 in Cahokia Heights. Illinois State Police confirmed that one person was killed and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries when their vehicle left the roadway and landed in the nearby woods.
KSDK
House fire kills one in Freeburg, Illinois
Firefighters received a call for a house fire on Kessler Road at about 7 a.m. One person died in the fire.
