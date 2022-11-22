ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?

(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Big soybean and corn harvests in parts of Illinois

One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Water Line Break at Area Manufacturing Facility Cause of Large Thanksgiving Day Boil Order

A break in an industrial service line was the cause of an unusually large boil order being issued on Thanksgiving day in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville water treatment plant began receiving calls of low water pressure across the west side of town at about 9:30 Thursday morning. Municipal Utilities Superintendent Ricky Hearin says around that same time, personnel at the water plant were noticing a sudden spike in water usage meaning there was a break somewhere in the system.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/24/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) All motorists are encouraged to drive with added care this holiday weekend. The Illinois State Police and other statewide law enforcement agencies are out in extra force looking for those driving impaired by either alchol and/or drugs, for those not buckled up, for those who are speeding, and for those who are texting and using other devices while driving. Everyone is urged to observe all the “rules of the road” while moving from one place to another during this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, today thru Monday.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line

Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis. Whether you're shopping...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting

Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Shoppers encouraged to visit Alton on Saturday

Small Business Saturday is tomorrow, and Alton Main Street hopes shoppers will find their way to downtown Alton. Local businesses will be having specials sales or promotions for the day, and the Green Gift Bazaar will take place at the Post Commons and Jacoby Arts Center. Alton Main Street Executive...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Police Department Arrive Safely This Thanksgiving: Buckle Up!

EDWARDSVILLE - As millions of motorists hit the road to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois law enforcement will be working around the clock to make sure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving safely. The Edwardsville Police Department is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.”
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Some South County residents were overcharged on property taxes, will receive corrected bill

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Some South County residents will be receiving new property tax bills after an incorrect rate was used to calculate the original bills. St. Louis County officials made the announcement Friday, and it applies to 15,300 residents in the Gravois Creek Sewer District. The county says MSD submitted a property tax rate of .06 per $100 of a property’s assessed value. The initial bills that went out showed a rate calculated at .6 per $100.
KFVS12

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
CARDWELL, MO
WAND TV

Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KSDK

Fatal crash on I-255 before Illinois 15 Wednesday morning

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — One person died and another was injured in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 255 before Illinois 15 in St. Clair County. The crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday on southbound I-255 in Cahokia Heights. Illinois State Police confirmed that one person was killed and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries when their vehicle left the roadway and landed in the nearby woods.
CAHOKIA, IL

