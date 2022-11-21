Through the Vernon Rice Turkey Program, now in its 46th year, Johns Hopkins employees provided support to 300 families this year in the form of Thanksgiving meals. Hopkins employees contributed $5,755 in donations to the program, which went toward the purchase of 200 turkeys, 100 chickens, and 300 produce boxes that were distributed on Friday, Nov. 18. In addition to the employee support, Hungry Harvest donated 300 reusable bags for the distribution and Coca-Cola donated more than 300 bags of items. The Johns Hopkins Office of Economic Development and Community Partnerships team and several external volunteers distributed the meals to families at Saint Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO