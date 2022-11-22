Read full article on original website
Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Trump condemned for dining with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
Democrats, anti-racist groups and some Republicans criticize president for meeting Fuentes at dinner with Kanye West
Bay News 9
Gillibrand hopes collapse of FTX cryptocurrency exchange will spur Congress to act
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand hopes the dramatic collapse of digital currency exchange FTX serves as a wake up call for her colleagues. Gillibrand is pushing for lawmakers to step in and set up some guardrails for the fledgling cryptocurrency industry. “Our regulators aren’t able to do their jobs because...
Bay News 9
Congress passes bill to separate abuse survivors from shared phone service
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has passed a bipartisan bill, championed by Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, that would help survivors of domestic violence separate from wireless service plans shared with their abusers. The legislation is seen as a significant step in helping survivors separate from their abusers and cut...
Bay News 9
Republican Lisa Murkowski wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Alaska
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Lisa Murkowski wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Alaska. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
Experts say FDA change makes hearing aids more accessible, but have concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A change in federal policy, which went into effect in mid-October, is making it easier for people to buy hearing aids. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now allowing hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter. The change should make hearing aids cheaper and more accessible, according to local experts.
