BBC
Wilko Johnson: Dr Feelgood guitarist dies, aged 75
Wilko Johnson, whose machine-gun guitar style and manic stage presence was a major influence on punk, has died. The musician found fame with the 1970s pub-rock band Dr Feelgood, and later played with Ian Dury before embarking on a four-decade solo career. He also starred in two series of Game...
NME
Geoff Wonfor, director of ‘The Beatles Anthology’, dies aged 73
Geoff Wonfor, the Grammy-winning British filmmaker who directed The Beatles Anthology documentary series, has died at the age of 73. His death was confirmed on Tuesday (November 22) by his daughter Sam, who said he died in Newcastle, where he grew up [via Billboard]. No cause of death has been given.
Mother and Son: ABC to reboot beloved sitcom with comedians Denise Scott and Matt Okine
The new show, which will explore ageing with the added twist of the migrant experience, leads the ABC TV programming lineup for 2023
TODAY.com
Former 'American Idol' star Lauren Alaina announces engagement at her 'favorite place in the world'
Lauren Alaina announced her engagement to boyfriend Cameron "Cam" Arnold during a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Nov. 19. The 28-year-old country singer, who brought her new fiancé out onstage after flashing her engagement ring, told People of the moment, “It was a night I will never forget."
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
Jonnie Irwin Claims Presenter Role On Channel 4’s ‘A Place In The Sun’ Was Cut After Cancer Diagnosis
British presenter Jonnie Irwin claims he was axed from his role on Channel 4 series A Place in the Sun after receiving his terminal cancer diagnosis. Irwin recently revealed he had late stage cancer of the lung that has spread to his brain, having first learned of his illness in 2020 while filming the property travel show. In an interview with The Sun, Irwin claimed Channel 4 and A Place in the Sun producer Freeform Productions cut his presenter role as soon as he had told them of his situation. He claims he was paid off mid-season and his contract was then...
Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59
Tim Beddows, Managing Director of the UK-based Network Distributing Limited, has died. He was 59. Beddows died on Friday, November 18. Network Distributing confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement, describing Beddows’s death as a “terrible shock to everyone who knew him both personally and professionally.” “The Network team are devastated but committed to continuing his legacy and building upon Network’s position of strength as a leader in the UK home entertainment market,” the statement read. Beddows founded Network in 1997. The UK-based company now acts as an independent UK publishing, distribution, production, and entertainment group. The company is most known for its...
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
Irene Cara: 5 Things About The ‘Flashdance…What A Feeling’ Singer Dead At 63
Irene Cara died at the age of 63, her publicist reported on Nov. 26, 2022. The singer lent her iconic voice to two huge title tracks with 1980’s ‘Fame’ and 1983’s ‘Flashdance’. Irene, who won an Oscar and Grammy for the song ‘Fame… What a...
Margot Robbie Has Entered a New Style Era
Up until now, Margot Robbie has been known for her prim-and-proper, uptown style, aided by her close relationship with Chanel. For years now, the Hollywood star has been almost exclusively wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the metallic floral dress she wore just last year at the Oscars. Pristine tweed suits and white lace gowns have been two of her go-tos. But it seems Robbie is ready to switch up her signatures. The actor has stepped into a brand new era for fall, and it’s decidedly more relaxed.
BBC
Ralph Macchio: The Karate Kid on success in his 60s
Trying to catch a fly with chopsticks. In 1984, The Karate Kid, famed for the rigorous training endured by its headbanded hero Daniel LaRusso, was the UK's sixth-biggest film. It took more money than Romancing the Stone, Splash and Oscar best picture winner Terms Of Endearment. USA Today, The Bleacher Report and Vulture named it on lists of the greatest sports films of all time.
AdWeek
Jeremy Irons Celebrates Dyslexic Innovators in New Work by DDB Melbourne
As many people with dyslexia can relay, the world isn’t particularly well-equipped to accommodate those that experience this common reading disability. With plenty of horror stories of communities and institutions that simply did not understand dyslexia, working to reshape the world to empower dyslexic thinkers is the next step forward.
How Criminal Minds: Evolution's Zach Gilford Found Out He'd Be Co-Starring With His Wife
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Criminal Minds: Evolution is a family affair for Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined by wife Kiele Sanchez in Paramount+'s reboot of Criminal Minds, which returned with two new episodes Nov. 24. And while this may be news to fans of the couple, Gilford exclusively revealed to E! News that he too was surprised with the casting during production.
The great rediscovery of the forgotten 70s folk singer Judee Sill
The story of Judee Sill, a relatively obscure figure from the early 70s folk-rock scene, starts as another familiar fable of showbiz tragedy. After a chaotic youth of abuse, addiction and petty crime – including heists on gas stations and liquor stores across California – Sill ended up incarcerated, first in reform school and eventually prison. It was there Sill became determined to pursue what she felt was her musical calling, and upon release, she began playing jazz bass and flute in the dark basements of the Los Angeles club circuit. She was the first artist signed to David Geffen’s Asylum Records in 1971, landing her a Rolling Stone cover and garnering the attention of music industry players like Graham Nash, who approached her as a producer enchanted by her “sense of melody and structure, which was really exceptional”.
AOL Corp
'Masked Singer' Snowstorm gets iced out, then gets revenge
The Masked Singer semifinals aired on a special night this week — Thanksgiving! — after a whirlwind eighth season that had already seen 18 celebrities go home, often after only performing once. But not all longtime Masked Singer viewers were feeling especially thankful for this turkey of a season, due to a drastic new weekly double-elimination format that sucked much of the suspense out of what used to be America’s favorite guessing game. And so, by the time we got to the three “reigning queens” who’d managed to survive more than one Season 8 episode and make it to this week’s semifinals — the Harp, the Lambs, and the Snowstorm — most viewers were already pulling a Ken Jeong and shouting, “I know exactly who this is!” Sigh.
NME
Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’ review: levelling up on his own terms
Stormzy’s career checklist has been revised and scaled up numerous times in recent years. With two UK Number One albums to his name (and a third surely on the way), the south Londoner has also ushered in a new generation of Glastonbury headliners, announced plans for ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ – a specially curated event that will form part of All Points East Festival 2023 – and launched a multitude of important and inclusive initiatives (most recently #Merky FC, a partnership with Adidas that is “committed to enhancing and protecting diverse representation in the football industry”). For Stormzy, such lofty life goals must seem more like open goals at the moment.
CBS News
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to tease new album 'This Is Me...Now'
MIAMI - Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her "This Is Me...Then" to announce an update. "This Is Me...Now" will be her next project and reportedly "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades." Lopez's social media...
BBC
Emma Corrin: The Crown star calls for gender neutral awards
The Crown star Emma Corrin has called for the best actor and best actress categories at major film awards to be merged into a single, gender-free one. "I hope for a future in which that happens," Corrin told BBC News. The star, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns,...
‘80s Icons, Metal Gods, Eminem And Dolly Rule At The ‘2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony’
Another year, another Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and another chance to pontificate, argue and bemoan the state of music. What is rock n’ roll, who is rock n’ roll, who deserves to be in its Hall of Fame? A cursory glance at the past several years of inductees suggests that whatever the Hall’s governing body decides is “rock n’ roll” and worthy of inclusion IS rock n’ roll and you better like it! Genre and the opinions of the fans be damned. While this has led to a diverse array of artists now standing side by side in the rock valhalla of…Cleveland, Ohio, it has also muddied the waters of rock n’ roll as an actual unique musical expression, which may or may not matter in the long run.
BBC
Game of Thrones star visits Game of Cones ice cream shop
A Game of Thrones fan and ice cream shop owner was "gobsmacked" when his store received a visit from a star of the show. Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit television series, visited ice cream business Game of Cones in Cornwall on Wednesday. Simon Sassoon has owned...
