ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy