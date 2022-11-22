Read full article on original website
BBC
Belfast: 'Budget constraints' mean no extra cash for alley gates
"Extraordinary constraints" on the Department of Justice's budget mean it is not able to provide extra money to pay for alley gates in Belfast. That is according to a letter to Belfast City Council from the department's permanent secretary. The department was asked to provide £500,000 towards alley gates to...
BBC
Exmouth hotel to be used for asylum seekers, council says
The government will house a number of asylum seekers at a hotel in Exmouth, a local council has said. East Devon District Council said it had been told by the Home Office an "unspecified" number of asylum seekers would arrive at the hotel in the coming days. The authority said...
