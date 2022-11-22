Read full article on original website
Holidays, 2023 equal new beginnings for New Leaf in Chadron
The holiday season and new year will be full of changes for The New Leaf in Chadron. “We always had a vision of a three-year, five-year and 10-year plan,” said Angela Lollar, who owns the business with her husband, Phill. The first three years after relocating from Brighton, Colorado,...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Riverside Discovery Center receives donation from Gering High School
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering High School Student Council gave a check to the Riverside Discovery Center to help expand an exhibit. On Tuesday, the Gering High School Student Council awarded the Riverside Discovery Center a donation of $1,700 to be used to expand Kits habitat. “It started out...
Getting Ahead: Christmas food baskets
For many years, the churches in Alliance have been providing food baskets at Christmastime to families who need a little extra to make ends meet. A few years ago, United Way of Western Nebraska took over the organization of this project, and here is a review of how it works.
Hemingford Community Foundation extends gratitude to community
The Hemingford Community Foundation is extending our sincerest gratitude to the community as it’s been an exciting year of grants, donors, and important investments to serve the community’s needs. In June, we were challenged by an anonymous donor for the community to match their very generous donation of...
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Nov. 15
Today we'll return you to the Nov. 15 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a proclamation for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. A-Town Zesto owner and new councilwoman Tearza Mashburn accepted the proclamation from Councilman Earl Jones. The council approved a rezone application from Jirdon Agrchemical which is a division of Westco, Alliance Heartland Flats enhanced employment area tax approval, 800Mhz flash code purchase for the Alliance Fire Department, Alliance Parks Foundation funding approval to purchase holiday lights to be placed on the pedestal of the city fountain during the winter and more.
AHS Students selected for All-State Band & Chorus
The Nebraska Music Education Association (NMEA) hosted the 2022 All State Band, Chorus, Jazz Band and Orchestra concerts, November 18, at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Each year, approximately 3000 of the best high school musicians in the state audition for this...
WNCC honors 2022 Alumni Award winners
SCOTTSBLUFF - The WNCC Alumni Association hosted its 9th Annual Alumni & Friends Awards Ceremony & Banquet on October 21, where it recognized the 2022 alumni award winners. Richard Stickney received the 2022 WNCC Cara Perkins Meritorious Service Award. Stickney is a member of the Western Community College Area Board of Governors representing District 3.
Post Podcast: Chadron Interim City Manager Tom Menke
Today we spoke with Chadron Interim City Manager Tom Menke about the Nov. 14 city council meeting. The council approved a memorandum with the Chadron Library partners and the city for fundraising efforts for the renovation and expansion project, an ordinance on first reading to create a clean energy assessment district pursuant, how Menke feels about being Interim City Manager and more.
Watson of Chadron receives NSCS counseling award
CHADRON – Chadron High School Counselor Loni Watson recently received the 2022 Counseling Excellence Award from the Nebraska State College System. Watson, who has worked for Chadron Public Schools for nine years, said the recognition was humbling. “I’m honored to be recognized by the Nebraska State College System, which...
Alliance FFA team places at national convention in Indianapolis
Alliance FFA’s Farm and Agribusiness Management team won the state competition in Lincoln last spring allowing them to represent Nebraska in the National Farm & Agribusiness Management event at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Team members Cord McBride, Wade Sanders, Logan Thompson and Wyatt walker earned a Silver...
Alliance police remind community about court, police scam
We have received multiple reports that our community has received calls from (308) 762-4955. It has been reported that people are being told that they have missed court and/or requested to send money to take care of a warrant. We will not contact you via phone nor request money to take care of any warrant.
Grant Co. woman to lead Nebraska Department of Agriculture
LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be appointing family livestock producer, Sherry Vinton, as the next Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. "Sherry will be a key partner in helping implement my vision of growing Nebraska agriculture," said Governor-elect Pillen. "As a lifelong Nebraskan...
