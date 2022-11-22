Today we'll return you to the Nov. 15 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a proclamation for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. A-Town Zesto owner and new councilwoman Tearza Mashburn accepted the proclamation from Councilman Earl Jones. The council approved a rezone application from Jirdon Agrchemical which is a division of Westco, Alliance Heartland Flats enhanced employment area tax approval, 800Mhz flash code purchase for the Alliance Fire Department, Alliance Parks Foundation funding approval to purchase holiday lights to be placed on the pedestal of the city fountain during the winter and more.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO