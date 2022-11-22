Read full article on original website
WVNews
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup. That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.
Serbia charged over locker room Kosovo flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Serbian soccer federation was charged by FIFA on Saturday for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province,...
France v Denmark: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: It’s a big clash in Group D at Stadium 974. Join Barry Glendenning for all the latest
France vs Denmark LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Raphael Varane starts
France continue their World Cup 2022 campaign as they face Denmark in Group D this afternoon. The reigning champions are looking to make it two wins from two after they came from a goal down against Australia to run out 4-1 victors in their opening match. Olivier Giroud bagged a brace to maintain his great form for Les Bleus whilst Kylian Mbappe also got his tournament underway with a goal against the Socceroos.Their opponents, Denmark, where left frustrated in their first game of the competition as they were held to a goalless draw against African side Tunisia. Not even...
