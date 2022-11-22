Read full article on original website
How Trump won the war over his tax returns
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ended the long-running dispute over Congress’ access to former President Donald Trump’s taxes. In an unsigned order, the court denied Trump’s last-ditch effort to prevent the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining copies of his tax returns from the IRS. While...
Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’
The Supreme Court has allowed the release of Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats. Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker, Politico White House Editor Sam Stein, and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner join Chris Jansing to discuss. “It’s not a personal judgement about Trump,” Rucker explains. “It's just an assessment of the law.” Nov. 23, 2022.
Trump braces: Tax returns going to Congress as Pence mulls DOJ interview
The Supreme Court allowing Trump’s elusive tax returns to be turned over to Congress. Trump lashing out, slamming the Supreme Court for the decision writing “Shame on them!”. It comes as The New York Times reports the Department of Justice is seeking to question Mike Pence in its January 6th criminal investigation. The Times reporting Pence is open to considering the request. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti and “The Guardian” reporter Hugo Lowell join “The Beat.”Nov. 23, 2022.
Why Donald Trump had such a terrible day in the courts
Donald Trump has received quite a bit of legal news lately, and none of it is good. It was less than a week ago, for example, that Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations into the Republican’s alleged misconduct. It coincides with a separate criminal probe in Georgia, and reports of prosecutorial interest in Trump’s hush-money scandal in New York.
Here’s what to read from the left and the right | Column
We live in a partisan age, and our news habits can reinforce our own perspectives. Consider this an effort to broaden our collective outlook with essays beyond the range of our typical selections. FROM THE LEFT. From “The Democrats Remembered How Politics Works Again,” by Jonathan Chait in New York...
Why impeaching DHS’ Mayorkas is back on the table for the GOP
In the run-up to this year’s midterm elections, the question wasn’t whether Republicans would pursue an impeachment crusade in the next Congress, it was how long the GOP’s impeachment list would become. As of a month ago, the list included President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris,...
NYT: DOJ seeking to question Pence as witness in Jan. 6 investigation
New York Times correspondent Mike Schmidt reports that the Justice Dept. has reached out to former Vice President Mike Pence's representative wanting to question him in connection to the January 6 investigation into Donald Trump. Nov. 23, 2022.
Dreamer to Republicans and Democrats on DACA fix: ‘Get it done’
Democratic lawmakers in Washington are weighing a new push to pass legislation that would protect hundreds of thousands known as Dreamers. Greisa Martínez Rosas, Executive Director of United We Dream, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss. “The attack on DACA by politicians, the inaction on millions of lives of undocumented people is not a coincidence. It is a plan to ensure that undocumented people remain out of democracy and out of the ability to have rights in this country,” says Rosas. “So our message to Democrats, our message to Republicans is get it done.” Nov. 25, 2022.
Allen Orr: The push to keep Title 42 in place is ‘inconsistent’ and ‘based on hate’
Fifteen Republican-led states are asking a judge to delay the termination of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that restricts asylum seekers from crossing the border. Immigration attorney Allen Orr, former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss. “Many of the states that are suing the federal government to keep Title 42 in place are the highest states that use immigrant laborers through the H2B Program,” says Orr. “These are inconsistent conversations that are based on hate.”Nov. 25, 2022.
GOP makes unnecessary promise about prayer, Pledge of Allegiance
Republicans don’t have much of a policy agenda for the next Congress, and since Election Day, many key GOP officials have made clear that the party’s focus will be on investigations and conspiracy theories. This week on Facebook, however, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a different kind...
Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards: Reinstating assault weapons ban ‘is a lost cause worth pursuing’
President Biden is calling on Congress to reinstate the ban on military-style guns, following a string of major mass shootings in the U.S., including recent tragedies in Virginia and Colorado. Former Representative Donna Edwards (D), NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, Editor-at-large at The Bulwark Charlie Sykes, and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman join Chris Jansing to discuss. “Even though this is a lost cause for the Biden administration and for gun control advocates, I think that this is a lost cause worth pursuing,” says Edwards. “Otherwise, the world is going to look at the United States and wonder, why are we so indifferent, why are we numbed, why are we unable to do the kinds of things that virtually every other civilized country on the planet has done?” Nov. 25, 2022.
Ukraine restores some power amid continued Russian strikes on infrastructure
While the war in Ukraine enters its ninth month, many Ukrainians are preparing for a brutal winter without power or heat as Russia continues to strike the country’s critical infrastructure. NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports from Kharkiv. Nov. 24, 2022.
NYT: Fmr. VP Pence considers speaking with DOJ about Jan. 6 Attack
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.23.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * As Arizona’s attorney general race heads to an automatic recount, the Republican nominee, Abe Hamadeh, filed suit yesterday to challenge the preliminary results. * Election officials in Alaska are expected to finalize the state’s results tonight after taking...
Rick Stengel: ‘Russia has already used up more than half of their missiles’
A two-day-old baby became one of the youngest victims of the war in Ukraine, after a Russian missile struck a maternity ward overnight. Former top State Department official Rick Stengel and PBS Newshour Chief Correspondent join Chris Jansing to discuss. “If you're attacking civilian infrastructure that has no military use, like an orphan, it's like a hospital, then that is a clear violation of the rules of war,” says Stengel. “The only good news, although there's no real good news here at all, is that Russia is running out of these missiles. Military experts think that Russia has already used up more than half of their missiles.”Nov. 23, 2022.
DOJ reportedly seeks answers from Pence in Jan. 6 investigation
A few months ago, former Vice President Mike Pence appeared in New Hampshire and said he’d consider testifying before the Jan. 6 committee. Last week, the Republican reversed course, said he was “closing the door” on cooperating with the congressional investigation, and concluded that the bipartisan panel “has no right” to his testimony.
