Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
Mouse Study Suggests a Surprising Link Between Nose-Picking And Alzheimer's
A new study has revealed a tenuous but plausible link between picking your nose and increasing the risk of developing dementia. In cases where picking at your nose damages internal tissues, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer's disease.
Healthline
Is There a Link Between Aluminum and Alzheimer’s?
Science hasn’t found evidence of a strong connection between high levels of aluminum and Alzheimer’s development. However, research is ongoing, and you could be a part of it. Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that’s classified as one of the most prevalent types of dementia. Not only does it...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
Older Adults Who Sleep Less Are More Likely to Develop Multiple Chronic Diseases
Older adults who get five hours of sleep a night or fewer have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases. Sleeping less has previously been linked to a greater likelihood of developing certain chronic conditions, but this study focused on multimorbidity. The findings underscore the importance of maintaining good...
Gizmodo
One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again
One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
A 27-year-old woman thought her mouth ulcer was stress-related. It turned out to be cancer, and she needed half her tongue removed.
Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, said she had recurring tongue ulcers for three years before she got a diagnosis. Doctors told her the ulcers were caused by stress or wisdom teeth growth, but they turned out to be cancer. Webster-Salter had surgery to remove the tumor and reconstruct her tongue with leg...
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Raleigh News & Observer
To Prevent Dementia, Avoid These Foods
Dementia, a broad term for memory loss, trouble problem-solving, muted thinking abilities, and limited social skills, is a diagnosis no one wants to hear. It leads to less independence later in life, and can make people feel isolated and depressed. More than 7 million people in the US suffer from it, and women are slightly more likely to have it than men. Finding ways to prevent dementia is therefore increasingly important.
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
How To Use Cannabis For Pain
Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.
MedicalXpress
Common sedative can increase risk of heart damage when used at night
A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
As health experts warn about RSV infections in infants and toddlers, adults should know that they, too, can become severely ill from the virus. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is not always the mild respiratory illness people think it is but can lead to symptoms as serious as seen with influenza, according to an expert from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Did you know that flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have skyrocketed after Hurricane Ian?
Florida reported so far in 2022, 64 Vibro vulnificus infections and 13 deaths from these infections. Many, but not all cases reported were in Lee County where the highest concentration of clean-up efforts and recovery from Hurricane Ian has been occurring. This is the first-time cases of this type of...
Comments / 3