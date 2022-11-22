Read full article on original website
nerej.com
Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien statutory deadlines are strictly enforced, pandemic or not by Nathan Cole & Herling Romero
The Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien Statute, Mass. G. L. c. 254, has firm deadlines by which notices of contract, statements of account, and certified complaints must be recorded to “perfect” and enforce a lien. Failure to comply with the requirements will likely result in the lien being discharged—and the loss of potentially significant leverage against an owner or general contractor that has not paid for services or materials provided to improve the property.
Here’s Why it’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Remove Mattress Tags
As we continue to examine some strange Massachusetts laws along with laws that are still on the books even though they are archaic, one law that I always wondered about was the "removing the tag(s)/label from the mattress" law. My friends and I always wondered if the act of removing...
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
Food Stamps: Massachusetts’ Benefits Schedule for December 2022 and How To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
POST moves to make some officer information public
The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training or POST Commission, the branch of the Massachusetts government that recertifies, decertifies, suspends, and retrains Massachusetts Police Officers recently approved a motion to publish a list of the names, agency, and certification status of officers who were certified when the commission was formed, or recertified in the last few weeks.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?
I'm never really sure as I thought the coldest month in Massachusetts could be December, January, or February but according to Wikipedia's 'Climate of Massachusetts' page, the coldest month of the year in Massachusetts is January. The page notes that Massachusetts has an average high temperature of 36 °F or 2.2 °C, and an average low temperature of 22 °F or −5.6 °C. Of course, we all know it can get much colder here in the BayState but it's fun to know that January is top dog when it comes to the coldest month in Massachusetts. Bundle up.
everettleader.com
Electricity price soars as Eversource seeks 43% price hike for Mass users
First came National Grid’s 63% price rise now in effect that was announced on November 1. Now comes Eversource, the Everett electric giant supplier who has just asked for a 43% price rise. In the latest indication of how expensive energy is going to be this winter, the utility...
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Boston Globe
Here’s Gov. Baker’s plan for dealing with the influx of migrants to Mass.
Gov. Baker wants the Legislature to grant him $139 million to expand the state's shelter system, among other provisions in his new bill. Gov. Charlie Baker is asking the Legislature for $139 million to fund his plan to deal with the recent influx of migrants to Massachusetts and their impact on the state’s shelter system.
WSBS
Doing This While Driving in the Rain is Illegal in Massachusetts
My cousin who lives in the Boston area recently posted on social media about her frustrations with drivers who don't turn on their headlights when it's raining, "It should be illegal!" she said. Ummm, news flash cuzzo, it is! I already knew this (then again, I'm quite versed in the laws of the road, i.e. a million tickets) but my cousin was unaware, and I ALWAYS see people driving in the rain without their lights on. It got me wondering, do people just not know?
Here’s how Mass. residents can save money on high winter utility bills
Massachusetts residents struggling to pay expensive utility bills can explore several options to offset costs. Attorney General Maura Healey, Project Bread and regional food banks across the commonwealth — including the Worcester County Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts — have collaborated on a multilingual education campaign to help Bay Staters navigate financial assistance programs. Resource flyers about energy bills will be distributed at community and nonprofit service organizations, Healey’s office said.
Focus on cars is choking Springfield, other midsize Mass. cities, report finds
Springfield and other so-called “Gateway Cities,” midsize cities seen as powerful engines for harnessing economic development opportunities across Massachusetts, can bolster their vitality and sense of shared community in a post-pandemic era by investing in their walkability atmosphere and diverse downtown commerce districts, among other considerations. A new...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
themainewire.com
Massachusetts Officials Refuse to Say Who Authorized Illegal COVID-19 Spyware
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Margret R. Cooke are refusing to say who authorized the illegal installation of COVID-19 “Mass Notify” spyware on the smartphones of potentially millions of individuals who lived in or traveled through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The revelation that...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
This Is Massachusetts’ Most Searched-For Thanksgiving Recipe This Year
Here's a question, Berkshire County: Are you trying something new for Thanksgiving this year like adding a new dish to the holiday feast? If you are, you wouldn't be the only one. Every year, thousands and thousands of people go online around the holidays and search for recipes so they...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
