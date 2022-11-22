ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien statutory deadlines are strictly enforced, pandemic or not by Nathan Cole & Herling Romero

The Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien Statute, Mass. G. L. c. 254, has firm deadlines by which notices of contract, statements of account, and certified complaints must be recorded to “perfect” and enforce a lien. Failure to comply with the requirements will likely result in the lien being discharged—and the loss of potentially significant leverage against an owner or general contractor that has not paid for services or materials provided to improve the property.
POST moves to make some officer information public

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training or POST Commission, the branch of the Massachusetts government that recertifies, decertifies, suspends, and retrains Massachusetts Police Officers recently approved a motion to publish a list of the names, agency, and certification status of officers who were certified when the commission was formed, or recertified in the last few weeks.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

I'm never really sure as I thought the coldest month in Massachusetts could be December, January, or February but according to Wikipedia's 'Climate of Massachusetts' page, the coldest month of the year in Massachusetts is January. The page notes that Massachusetts has an average high temperature of 36 °F or 2.2 °C, and an average low temperature of 22 °F or −5.6 °C. Of course, we all know it can get much colder here in the BayState but it's fun to know that January is top dog when it comes to the coldest month in Massachusetts. Bundle up.
Doing This While Driving in the Rain is Illegal in Massachusetts

My cousin who lives in the Boston area recently posted on social media about her frustrations with drivers who don't turn on their headlights when it's raining, "It should be illegal!" she said. Ummm, news flash cuzzo, it is! I already knew this (then again, I'm quite versed in the laws of the road, i.e. a million tickets) but my cousin was unaware, and I ALWAYS see people driving in the rain without their lights on. It got me wondering, do people just not know?
Here’s how Mass. residents can save money on high winter utility bills

Massachusetts residents struggling to pay expensive utility bills can explore several options to offset costs. Attorney General Maura Healey, Project Bread and regional food banks across the commonwealth — including the Worcester County Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts — have collaborated on a multilingual education campaign to help Bay Staters navigate financial assistance programs. Resource flyers about energy bills will be distributed at community and nonprofit service organizations, Healey’s office said.
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
