Hills, MN

kiwaradio.com

ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota

As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Veterans Parkway project to start in 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With hundreds of newly released documents from various studies, the South Veterans Parkway project is ready to start construction in 2023. The project of connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 via Veterans Parkway has been decades in the making and encompasses federal, state and local governments. Last week, the final Supplemental Environmental Assessment was released with additional traffic, noise, visual and wetland impact studies.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
knuj.net

South Dakota Man Injured in Highway 14 Accident

South Dakota man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one car rollover Friday night around 9:49pm. 71 year old James Edwin Schmaedeke of Brookings, South Dakota lost control of his Ford Five Hundred while eastbound on Highway 14 and it rolled stopping in the ditch. Schmaedeke was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center. The accident was on Highway 14 at 280th Avenue in Prairieville Township of Brown County.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash causes power outage in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has caused a power outage in eastern Sioux Falls early Thanksgiving morning. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND News a car crashed into a power pole along 26th Street between Bahnson Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run and a man and a woman fled the scene on foot. Police believe alcohol was a factor and haven’t located the suspects.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sibley woman cited for pot in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Shyanne Renee Hunt stemmed from the stop of a 2015 GMC Sierra K-1500...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
amazingmadison.com

Nunda woman injured in Lake County crash Monday

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash just north of Madison on Monday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened two miles north of Madison on Highway 81, near 230th Street, at around 6:20 Monday night. 80-year-old Kathleen Dragseth of Nunda was driving a 2015 Jeep...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCCI.com

Iowan dies in crash with tractor-trailer

POCAHONTAS, Iowa — An Iowan died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 4. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer,...
HARTLEY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Car stolen out of parking lot on Thanksgiving Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person’s car was stolen from a parking lot on Thanksgiving Day. According to Sargent Sean Koostra, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, a person took off their jacket when they entered a business in southwest Sioux Falls and left it for approximately 30 min. The victim went to retrieve the jacket and noticed their car keys were not in their pocket. When they went to find their white Mazda passenger car, it was gone.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sanborn Woman Accused Of Child Endangerment

Sanborn, Iowa — A Sanborn woman is accused of child endangerment. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Miranda Wetirch of Sanborn is accused of injuring a minor child. She was arrested on Monday, November 21st.
SANBORN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for strangulation

SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man sentenced to prison for theft

PRIMGHAR—A 43-year-old Sibley man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a rural Paullina theft in July. The case stemmed from Gary Ulyssess Stallings II being one of five people arrested during a drug bust on Thursday, Aug. 4, about four miles northeast of Paullina. Stallings was...
PAULLINA, IA

