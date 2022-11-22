Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
GLR Board Member Proud Of Academic Progress School, Students Have Made
George & Little Rock, Iowa — A northwest Iowa school board member is proud of the academic progress the students in his district have made. We talked to Austin Lloyd, a member of the George-Little Rock School Board. He tells us the situation there. He gives us an idea...
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
KELOLAND TV
South Veterans Parkway project to start in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With hundreds of newly released documents from various studies, the South Veterans Parkway project is ready to start construction in 2023. The project of connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 via Veterans Parkway has been decades in the making and encompasses federal, state and local governments. Last week, the final Supplemental Environmental Assessment was released with additional traffic, noise, visual and wetland impact studies.
knuj.net
South Dakota Man Injured in Highway 14 Accident
South Dakota man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one car rollover Friday night around 9:49pm. 71 year old James Edwin Schmaedeke of Brookings, South Dakota lost control of his Ford Five Hundred while eastbound on Highway 14 and it rolled stopping in the ditch. Schmaedeke was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center. The accident was on Highway 14 at 280th Avenue in Prairieville Township of Brown County.
KELOLAND TV
Crash causes power outage in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has caused a power outage in eastern Sioux Falls early Thanksgiving morning. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND News a car crashed into a power pole along 26th Street between Bahnson Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run and a man and a woman fled the scene on foot. Police believe alcohol was a factor and haven’t located the suspects.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley woman cited for pot in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Shyanne Renee Hunt stemmed from the stop of a 2015 GMC Sierra K-1500...
amazingmadison.com
Nunda woman injured in Lake County crash Monday
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash just north of Madison on Monday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened two miles north of Madison on Highway 81, near 230th Street, at around 6:20 Monday night. 80-year-old Kathleen Dragseth of Nunda was driving a 2015 Jeep...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
KCCI.com
Iowan dies in crash with tractor-trailer
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — An Iowan died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 4. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car stolen out of parking lot on Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person’s car was stolen from a parking lot on Thanksgiving Day. According to Sargent Sean Koostra, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, a person took off their jacket when they entered a business in southwest Sioux Falls and left it for approximately 30 min. The victim went to retrieve the jacket and noticed their car keys were not in their pocket. When they went to find their white Mazda passenger car, it was gone.
kiwaradio.com
Sanborn Woman Accused Of Child Endangerment
Sanborn, Iowa — A Sanborn woman is accused of child endangerment. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Miranda Wetirch of Sanborn is accused of injuring a minor child. She was arrested on Monday, November 21st.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for strangulation
SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
YAHOO!
Sioux Falls man and woman taken into custody after stabbing incident in Florence
Multiple individuals were stabbed after an argument started outside the Sidetrack Lounge in Florence Wednesday night. At approximately 10:18 p.m., Codington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, Trevor Murray, 26, of Sioux Falls, outside the establishment and took him into custody.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man sentenced to prison for theft
PRIMGHAR—A 43-year-old Sibley man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a rural Paullina theft in July. The case stemmed from Gary Ulyssess Stallings II being one of five people arrested during a drug bust on Thursday, Aug. 4, about four miles northeast of Paullina. Stallings was...
