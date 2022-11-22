Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Harvest accepting donations in Crawford County for Thanksgiving Food DriveKristen WaltersCrawford County, PA
This Epic LED Snow Tubing Experience in New York is a Must-VisitTravel MavenClymer, NY
This Is the Snowiest Town in PennsylvaniaDiana RusErie, PA
3 AMAZING Candy Shops Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania [Sweets & Treats]Melissa FrostErie, PA
Related
YAHOO!
Woman faces felonious assault charge in domestic dispute
Nov. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — A 49-year-old Williamsburg woman is facing an assault charge after an alleged dispute with her boyfriend, Michigan State Police said. Robin Lee Haveman is alleged to have brandished a gun during a fight with her boyfriend last Saturday, state police said. State troopers and...
YAHOO!
City man is charged with rape
Nov. 24—A Meadville man is behind bars on rape and other charges for allegedly attacking a woman at a North Street home on Nov. 3. Jacob Timothy Simpson, 28, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on multiple charges filed by Meadville Police Department. Simpson is charged...
YAHOO!
Berks woman shoplifts 99 items from grocery store, creates scene when stopped, police say
Nov. 23—A Sinking Spring woman was arrested after shoplifting 99 items with a total value of $1,1000 from a Spring Township grocery store and shoving an employee at the store entrance before running off, police said. Jaylynn Maurer, 20, of the first block of Shillington Road was taken into...
YAHOO!
St. Clair County Sheriff deputy arrested for drunk driving
A St. Clair County Sheriff deputy was charged with drunk driving after he was seen allegedly swerving in his vehicle early in the morning on Nov. 6. Marcus King, an employee of the department since 2005 and brother to St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King, was arraigned in St. Clair County District Court on Nov. 14 on the misdemeanor charge of operating with blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more.
YAHOO!
Operation Consequences nets 44 felony arrests in the High Desert, Inland Empire
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that multiple arrests were made throughout the High Desert and Inland Empire during the latest week of Operation Consequences. Sheriff’s officials reported that between Nov. 12 and 18, investigators from the SBCSD’s Gangs/Narcotics Division and deputies from patrol stations served 19 search warrants....
YAHOO!
Fire damages portion of Titusville home
Nov. 24—TITUSVILLE — An early afternoon fire Tuesday damaged a two-story home. The fire at 313 N. Martin St. is considered accidental, but of undetermined origin, Titusville Fire Department Chief Joe Lamey told the Tribune Wednesday. The fire was discovered by one of the home's occupants just before...
YAHOO!
Conneaut Council considers utility increases
Nov. 24—CONNEAUT — City residents could see a small increase in their water and sewer bills in 2023, after City Council and the City Manager discussed rate increases at a Monday work session. City Manager Jim Hockaday proposed an increase of 3 percent in sewer and water rates.
Comments / 1