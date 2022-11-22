ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Woman faces felonious assault charge in domestic dispute

Nov. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — A 49-year-old Williamsburg woman is facing an assault charge after an alleged dispute with her boyfriend, Michigan State Police said. Robin Lee Haveman is alleged to have brandished a gun during a fight with her boyfriend last Saturday, state police said. State troopers and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YAHOO!

City man is charged with rape

Nov. 24—A Meadville man is behind bars on rape and other charges for allegedly attacking a woman at a North Street home on Nov. 3. Jacob Timothy Simpson, 28, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on multiple charges filed by Meadville Police Department. Simpson is charged...
MEADVILLE, PA
YAHOO!

St. Clair County Sheriff deputy arrested for drunk driving

A St. Clair County Sheriff deputy was charged with drunk driving after he was seen allegedly swerving in his vehicle early in the morning on Nov. 6. Marcus King, an employee of the department since 2005 and brother to St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King, was arraigned in St. Clair County District Court on Nov. 14 on the misdemeanor charge of operating with blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
YAHOO!

Fire damages portion of Titusville home

Nov. 24—TITUSVILLE — An early afternoon fire Tuesday damaged a two-story home. The fire at 313 N. Martin St. is considered accidental, but of undetermined origin, Titusville Fire Department Chief Joe Lamey told the Tribune Wednesday. The fire was discovered by one of the home's occupants just before...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YAHOO!

Conneaut Council considers utility increases

Nov. 24—CONNEAUT — City residents could see a small increase in their water and sewer bills in 2023, after City Council and the City Manager discussed rate increases at a Monday work session. City Manager Jim Hockaday proposed an increase of 3 percent in sewer and water rates.
CONNEAUT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy