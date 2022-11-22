ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Khaled Is Renting Out His Iconic Sneaker Closet On Airbnb

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

DJ Khaled is giving a couple of lucky fans the chance to stay inside his glorified sneaker closet.

On Monday, November 21, the We The Best Music founder and Airbnb announced their plans to give two fans an experience they won't forget. The guests will be able to stay in a reimagined version of Khaled's massive "sneaker kingdom" from December 5 to December 6 for just $11 a night. The low price is based on Khaled's actual shoe size. Along with the once-in-a-lifetime booking, the guests will also receive a pair of Khaled’s new Air Jordan 5 We The Best sneakers before they go on sale on Cyber Monday.

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip-hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” DJ Khaled said in press release. “We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

The lucky tourists will also get to go on a private shopping spree at 305 Kicks, enjoy a catered dinner from the artist's restaurant Another Wing and live it up at some of Khaled's favorite places in the city. Fans will have their chance to make the booking on November 29 at 1 p.m.

Khaled's new partnership with Airbnb comes after the Miami-based artist was nominated for six Grammys. The Recording Academy recently announced all the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards . Khaled's "God Did" featuring JAY-Z , Lil Wayne , Rick Ross and John Legend was nominated in three categories Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. His entire God Did LP was nominated for Best Rap Album, and he received another nod for his work on Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous Deluxe.

