Dekalb County, AL

wrganews.com

51-year-old arrested for felony Burglary & Criminal Damage to Property Charges

According to Floyd County Jail Records, 51-year-old James Edward Brookshire was arrested by the Floyd County Police department on Monday for entering a home on Maple Road and then living there without permission. Officers stated that a walkthrough of the home revealed that Brookshire had allegedly broken every window in the residence. Brookshire is being charged with felony charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal damage to property charge.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Thursday November 24th

Gregory Shaneyfelt, 54 of Cedar Bluff, was arrested November 23rd at 3:51 PM, and later released at 8:24 PM. No charges were listed, by the Leesburg Police Department. Christopher Kilgro, 48 of Collinsville, was arrested November 23rd at 5:30 PM, and later released at 8:17 PM. No charges were listed.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Calera PD recovers 8 kilos of meth during traffic stop

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department have made an arrest Tuesday after a large amount of drugs were found during a traffic stop on I-65 in Calera. According to police, 49-year-old Darrell Leroy Fowler of Dalton, Georgia has been arrested after they...
CALERA, AL
Grundy County Herald

Couple enters not guilty pleas

A Tracy City couple charged in the shooting of a 9-year-old boy pled not guilty last week. Gregory Scott Nickell and Julie Lynn Nickell were arraigned on Friday, Nov. 18, in Circuit Court before Judge Justin Angel. Both face four counts reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Gregory has additional charges of three counts unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
TRACY CITY, TN
weisradio.com

Alabama AG’s Office Says “No Criminal Action by Officers”

No Criminal Action By Officers. That is the finding of the Alabama Attorney General’s office after an investigation of the actions of a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy during an arrest of two subjects at the Easy Street Bar and Restaurant in Centre on September 4th. A video taken...
CENTRE, AL
wrganews.com

More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting

The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
ROCKMART, GA
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Tuesday, November 22nd

Katlyn Cantrell, 21 of Rome, GA was arrested on November 21st at 11:42 PM, and then released November 22nd at 12:50 AM. No charges were listed by the Centre Police Department. Lawrence Moline, 41 of Cedar Bluff was arrested November 21st at 7:57 PM, charged with theft of property 4th degree, and public intoxication by the Centre Police Department.
ROME, GA
wbrc.com

Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
ROCKMART, GA
WAFF

Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

