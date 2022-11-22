ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Reuters

Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
NBC Sports

Mexico Fans Pack in at Stadium 974, Propel Strong First Half Effort

You can’t understate the impact of the Mexican fan base. Playing over 8,000 miles away from home, fans of the top-ranked North American country showed up in droves, with commentators even comparing it to a home match at Estadio Azteca, the famous stadium in Mexico City. The Mexican national...
The Spun

Q&A With Tim Howard: US World Cup Predictions, Frito-Lay, USA vs. England, LeBron James, Soccer Or Football

It’s debatable how many “world class” soccer players the United States has produced. But there’s no debate at all that goalkeeper Tim Howard is one of them. From humble beginnings in New Jersey to becoming one of the first Americans to starting for iconic Manchester United to 15 years as the starting goalkeeper for the USMNT, Tim Howard has accomplished more than almost any American soccer player.
The Guardian

Football v soccer: can the World Cup win a US TV battle with the NFL?

Two games from Qatar clash with a gridiron tradition on Thursday. It could be a barometer for soccer’s future in the United States. At a World Economic Forum dinner in Davos in 2020, Fifa president Gianni Infantino was all smiles as he gushed over the generational impact the United States was going to have on soccer.
The Comeback

Referee makes history during World Cup match

In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence.  Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

USA vs. England could change world's perception of American soccer

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — This United States men's national team has been on a mission to shift the way the world perceives American soccer. And what better way to change minds than to beat England, a favorite to win it all, in the World Cup?. The USMNT has a...
programminginsider.com

2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup Soccer TV and Announcer Schedule

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Fox Sports will present all 64 matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ live across the Fox broadcast network (35) —21 group stage matches, six round of 16 matches, four quarterfinal matches, two semifinal matches, the third-place match and the FIFA World Cup™ Final — and FS1 (29) — 27 group stage matches and two round of 16 matches — with every match live streaming on the Fox Sports App.

