hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his 2-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their North Shore apartment in November 2020. Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental at the Turtle Bay resort during the eviction moratorium. said lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart. Stewart added...
Yahoo Sports
Molokai woman found dead sought TRO against her alleged attacker
Nov. 24—A 43-year-old woman found lifeless in Mariano Garces' home in Molokai had filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against him earlier this year, alleging Garces abused her for months, court records show. A 43-year-old woman found lifeless in Mariano Garces' home in Molokai had filed a...
Yahoo Sports
Man, 23, facing federal charges in meth sales
Nov. 24—A 23-year-old man under federal investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for his alleged role in a drug trafficking organization made his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday. A 23-year-old man under federal investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for his alleged role in a drug...
kalkinemedia.com
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
Casey Asato sentenced to 25 years in prison
The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu announced that Casey Asato has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a domestic violence incident involving arson and terroristic threatening.
2 Native Hawaiian men guilty of hate crime
Local attorneys say they’ve never heard of the federal government prosecuting Native Hawaiians for hate crimes before this case
Former union boss found guilty, bail revoked
After handing the case to the jury on Friday, a verdict has come in in the trial of former media union boss, Brian Ahakuelo.
HPD Chief outlines approved concealed carry license rules
After a public hearing and a lengthy debate, the Honolulu Police Department has begun processing concealed carry licenses this week. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan laid out those requirements Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Moloka’i man charged in 2nd degree murder, $1M bail
Maui County Officials announced that dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
KITV.com
Suspect in 2019 standoff in Pearl City neighborhood pleads ‘guilty’
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shutting down a Pearl City neighborhood during a 15-hour standoff with police three years ago has pleaded guilty. Prosecutors say Wayman Kaua will be sentenced in March 2023 and could face 20 years.
mauinow.com
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
Sister Cities: Sakai City, Japan and Honolulu, Hawai’i
In an effort to promote friendship, economic partnership and cultural exchange, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Mayor Masahiro Hashimoto of Sakai City, Japan will come together to sign a Sister City agreement.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Military says it’s seeking to right a wrong after initially downplaying Red Hill crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military leaders have done an about-face since the Navy’s Red Hill tanks leaked, contaminating its water supply a year ago and sickening thousands of people. When the crisis began, military leaders issued denials and pushed back against calls to shut down the underground fuel facility. Now,...
The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own
An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
$600K of damage from fire HFD says was intentionally set
A major fire that brought down parts of a building in Makaha has been classified as an incendiary fire.
Military family asks to respect flower vases at Punchbowl cemetery
But a military family sharing their disappointment over copper flower cases on two family graves that were apparently taken at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Thanksgiving, Valerie Anderson is thankful to have her children. In 2016, she said she lost custody of them in a domestic violence case. “I vowed I would never let it happen again,” said Anderson. Valerie said she’s now out of that harmful situation and has...
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Wichep ohana
This Holiday Season, KITV4 is again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii to bring stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. On this Thanksgiving Day, KITV4 is with an Adopt-a-Family in Wahiawa with the hope of bringing them closer to a brighter new year. Meet Nahealani...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple investigations are underway after blood tests showed almost the entire staff at Koko Head Shooting Complex has elevated lead levels. Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health has taken the lead on a probe into worker safety. The state Department of Health is also looking into potential environmental...
