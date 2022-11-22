ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Yahoo Sports

Molokai woman found dead sought TRO against her alleged attacker

Nov. 24—A 43-year-old woman found lifeless in Mariano Garces' home in Molokai had filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against him earlier this year, alleging Garces abused her for months, court records show. A 43-year-old woman found lifeless in Mariano Garces' home in Molokai had filed a...
KAUNAKAKAI, HI
Yahoo Sports

Man, 23, facing federal charges in meth sales

Nov. 24—A 23-year-old man under federal investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for his alleged role in a drug trafficking organization made his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday. A 23-year-old man under federal investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for his alleged role in a drug...
HONOLULU, HI
kalkinemedia.com

Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
WAIPAHU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim

Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
KAUNAKAKAI, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own

An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Wichep ohana

This Holiday Season, KITV4 is again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii to bring stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. On this Thanksgiving Day, KITV4 is with an Adopt-a-Family in Wahiawa with the hope of bringing them closer to a brighter new year. Meet Nahealani...
WAHIAWA, HI

