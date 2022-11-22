ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MT

Related
NBCMontana

Missing woman, newborn found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
mooseradio.com

Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice

Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Volunteers feed hundreds at free Thanksgiving dinner in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. — The annual free thanksgiving dinner at the Rescue Mission in Butte is a source of pride for so many in the Mining City. It’s a way to give back to those in need. “This dinner means so much to us,” said Misty Johnston, Director of...
BUTTE, MT
MY 103.5

Historic 1896 Montana Landmark Up For Sale And It’s Affordable

This is one of the best listings I have seen in a long time! You can own a piece of Montana history that has been around since 1896 and is set in historic uptown Butte. For ONLY $350,000 the stunning Covellite Theatre could be yours! This could be the perfect wedding venue, in all its original and natural beauty.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Belgrade woman sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $800,000

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison after admitting to stealing more than $800,000 from her employer. Renae Swanson, 59, pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud while working as an accountant and controller. Swanson now faces 16 months in jail and is...
BELGRADE, MT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people

CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
MY 103.5

Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback

I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

It’s Here! Popular Bozeman Radio Station Goes 24/7 Christmas

MY 103.5, a popular Bozeman radio station, has flipped to all Christmas music 24/7. We've been teasing a big surprise all week on air and on the MY 103.5 app. It was hard keeping the secret, but now we can finally spill the beans! MY 103.5 will play all your favorite Christmas music this holiday season.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana

It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
MISSOULA, MT
herosports.com

Brent Vigen Has Elevated A Surging Montana State Program

When Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello spent 1.5 days with Brent Vigen nearly two years ago during the head football coach interview process, Costello remembers a moment when he took a deep breath of relief and thought, “OK, this can work.”. Costello was tasked with replacing head...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

MY 103.5

Bozeman, MT
2K+
3K+
Post
3K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://my1035.com

