ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Which toys have been recalled this year?

By Chantel Barnes
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcdTW_0jK79qMa00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Congressman Lloyd Doggett and an advocacy group warned Texans of the potential dangers in some children’s toys Monday.

The Texas Public Interest Research Group (TexPIRG) Education Fund held a press conference with Doggett to discuss the findings of the latest Trouble in Toyland — an annual report that examines trends to determine the potential dangers of toys typically bought for the holiday season.

“There’s nothing quite as exciting as seeing the smile on a child’s face as packages are opened at Christmas or Hanukkah. But the dangers are sometimes not as obvious,” said Doggett.

Texas lawmaker wants action, even more transparency for patients

In 2020, an estimated 198,000 toy-related injuries for different age groups were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments.

The main points highlighted in this report center around parent, manufacturer and distributor responsibility. Online sellers are also potential risks buyers should be aware of.

“Sometimes those online sales will continue to sell toys that have either been recalled or which pose very obvious dangers,” said Doggett.

TexPIRG recommends parents and caregivers check their kids’ toys and beware of online sellers that are selling popular, in-demand toys at a reduced price and toys that were previously unavailable that are now available online as they may be counterfeit.

Doggett and TexPIRG urged Congress to pass the INFORM Consumers Act , introduced in 2021, that aims to stop the sale of stolen, counterfeit or dangerous consumer products including toys.

Another TexPIRG recommendation is parents and caregivers should inspect new toys thoroughly and periodically for wear and tear when giving them to young children.

“It’s very important in working with purchases to consider not only the child that it’s being purchased for but the children who may be around that toy,” said Doggett.

One way to check for a potential choking hazard is by using an empty toilet paper roll.

“If the piece will fall through the cylinder… they do pose a problem for younger children,” Doggett said.

You can also check for recalled toys at saferproducts.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

DPS to increase traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure your loved ones make it to and from the dinner table safely. Starting Wednesday and following through Sunday troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes

Johnson’s Senate Bill 82 would remove some language from laws on how educators must instruct sex education in Texas schools and repeal language stating “homosexuality” is illegal. Senate Bill 81 also removes language related to the criminality of same-sex sexual conduct and changes the family code to say “spouse” instead of “husband and wife.”
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

New Mexico finance secretary to retire after serving state for nearly 50 years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico Finance and Administration Secretary Deborah Romero will retire at the end of the year after serving 48 years in New Mexico state government, the governor’s office announced Tuesday, Nov. 22. Romero has led the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) since 2020, previously serving as DFA deputy secretary […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

The Memo: Can any Republican defeat Trump and DeSantis?

The 2024 election is almost two years away, but it’s already an open question whether anyone other than former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can become the GOP’s nominee. Trump and DeSantis have raced out to an early lead over all other possible contenders, despite the fact that the former president is the […]
FLORIDA STATE
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy