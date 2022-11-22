ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Woman faces felonious assault charge in domestic dispute

Nov. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — A 49-year-old Williamsburg woman is facing an assault charge after an alleged dispute with her boyfriend, Michigan State Police said. Robin Lee Haveman is alleged to have brandished a gun during a fight with her boyfriend last Saturday, state police said. State troopers and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YAHOO!

St. Clair County Sheriff deputy arrested for drunk driving

A St. Clair County Sheriff deputy was charged with drunk driving after he was seen allegedly swerving in his vehicle early in the morning on Nov. 6. Marcus King, an employee of the department since 2005 and brother to St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King, was arraigned in St. Clair County District Court on Nov. 14 on the misdemeanor charge of operating with blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy