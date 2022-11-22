Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Kristopher Sanders
Mr. Kristopher Sanders of Newnan passed away November 13, 2022. He was born in Garland, Texas to David and Katrina Sanders. Kris attended South East Bulloch High School in Bulloch, GA where he graduated in 1998. After graduating he attended DeVry University and began working at Smith Pipeline, Inc. where...
Newnan Times-Herald
Birth Announcements
Jason and Christina Anderson announce the birth of a son, Mason Hoytlane Anderson, born Oct. 16, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center. Anthony and Michelle Blair announce the birth of a son, Logan Lee Blair, born Nov. 8, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Nancy Flinn Sr., of Sharpsburg. Paternal grandparents are Todd Blair and Audrey Coursey of Newnan.
Newnan Times-Herald
Luther Leonard Moody, Jr.
Luther Leonard Moody, Jr., 78, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. He was born on March 20, 1944. He is the son of the late Luther Leonard Moody Sr. and the late Blanch Evelyn Tate Moody. Luther loved his family, and he always took care of others before himself....
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan anglers to compete in Expanded Elite Series Field in 2023
After a record-breaking 2022 Elite Series season that awarded eight Century Belts, crowned four first-time champions and garnered over 18.5 million views on FOX and the FOX Sports channels, B.A.S.S. announced the new expanded field for the 2023 Elite Series. Next year, brothers Micah and Marc Frazier of Newnan will...
Newnan Times-Herald
Travis Alan Newman
Travis Alan Newman, age 71, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Newnan, GA. He was born on March 25, 1951, in Newnan, GA to the late Hugh and Winifred Shelnutt Newman. Along with his parents, Travis is preceded in death by his...
Newnan Times-Herald
Yamaha sponsors $25,000 in scholarships for employee’s kids
Brad Mabry got a performance bonus at work. It was not based on his performance; it was because of how well his kids have done in school. Two of his daughters were among the ten student scholarship award winners at Yamaha. Each winner had parents who work for Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation, and received a $2,500 scholarship.
Newnan Times-Herald
Triple Crown race a victory for runners and charity
On Nov. 5, Eric Woronick and Shelly Davis were awarded the Overall Male and Female champions at Browns Mill in the Coweta Trail Running Triple Crown. Their combined times over three trail races in Coweta County bested the competition. It was close in the men’s standings through race two, the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Breaking into the business
Two new filmmakers are highlighting Newnan-Coweta Habitat for Humanity while making a name for themselves in short films. It was a chance to do something they love while helping a cause they both believe is worthwhile and to build their portfolio, said Jason Kelly Lee, of McDonough, and Newnan resident, Craig Garmany. It has been a very moving experience, they said.
Newnan Times-Herald
Carol Clark Smith
Mrs. Carol Clark Smith, age 84 of Griffin, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Carol was born in Quincy, Florida on April 28, 1938. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Clark and Hixsie Cambron Clark; husband, James B. Smith; and four siblings. Carol worked early on with Singletary Realty in Griffin as a Real Estate agent, but spent the majority of her life as a homemaker, loving and caring for her family. She was a member of First United Methodist of Griffin.
Newnan Times-Herald
Restaurant Inspections
The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year. Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Newnan Times-Herald
Clean Old-Fashioned Hate
It began 129 years ago when the Tech men from Atlanta boarded the train called “The Football Special,” and headed for Athens where they would play the University of Georgia in the inaugural COFH game. In those days touchdowns were four points and the try after was two...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan mayor pardons local turkey
On Tuesday, in front of the Carnegie Library, Newnan Mayor Keith Brady followed the lead of numerous U.S. presidents and pardoned Johnny Cash, a turkey from ZooPro Adventures, based in Newnan. “Everybody knows that I have no power to pardon anyone in my mayoral duties, but this is a turkey,”...
Newnan Times-Herald
Early voting to begin on Monday
Early voting for the Dec. 6 runoff between U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker will begin on Monday in Coweta County. “While the Court of Appeals did rule that voting can be offered this Saturday, it is not a requirement,” said Catherine Wickey, communications manager for Coweta County. “Due to the short notice, we are only offering early voting from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, as originally planned.”
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan approves nine month extension for Beverage Vault
The Newnan City Council has given nine months to its third liquor store license holder to open up shop. The council unanimously approved the extension to Beverage Vault, which would be located at 109 Bullsboro Drive, the site of the old Cunanan Medical Clinic, just east of the Kroger shopping center.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan reviews voting districts, not adopted yet
The Newnan City Council reviewed proposed modified voting districts for their city for 2023 and beyond at their meeting on Tuesday. “This is a process that we go through after the release of the census data every 10 years,” said Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips. “The reason we go through the process to review our council districts is that we have compliance with the Voting Rights Act. The main thing we … look at when we look at our current voting districts is are we still ‘one person, one vote’? Do we still have proportionate population balance in each of the three districts?”
Newnan Times-Herald
Site of tornado-destroyed apartment building to be redeveloped
A site that once featured an apartment complex demolished by the March 2021 tornado has been rezoned for three single-family units by the Newnan City Council. The council on Tuesday voted in favor of rezoning the property at 170 Lagrange St., not far from Newnan High School, from Suburban Residential Single-Family Dwelling - Medium Density (RS-15) to Urban Residential Single-Family Dwelling District - High Density (RU-7) to allow the construction of three single-family homes on three subdivided lots.
