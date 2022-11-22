The Newnan City Council reviewed proposed modified voting districts for their city for 2023 and beyond at their meeting on Tuesday. “This is a process that we go through after the release of the census data every 10 years,” said Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips. “The reason we go through the process to review our council districts is that we have compliance with the Voting Rights Act. The main thing we … look at when we look at our current voting districts is are we still ‘one person, one vote’? Do we still have proportionate population balance in each of the three districts?”

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO