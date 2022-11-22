"A pretty out-of-body experience": Kevin Bacon recalls surprise when he heard his name dropped into the MCU

Read full article on original website
Irene Cara: 5 Things About The ‘Flashdance…What A Feeling’ Singer Dead At 63
Irene Cara died at the age of 63, her publicist reported on Nov. 26, 2022. The singer lent her iconic voice to two huge title tracks with 1980’s ‘Fame’ and 1983’s ‘Flashdance’. Irene, who won an Oscar and Grammy for the song ‘Fame… What a...
Mariah Carey Brings Viral Drama to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Voluminous Red Christian Siriano Dress & Sky-High Platforms for Performance
Mariah Carey closed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City on Nov. 24 in a custom red dress alongside her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The queen of Christmas captioned a photo to celebrate the occasion saying, “Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁 Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life. ❤️❤️❤️ Now it’s reaaaallly time!!! 🎄🎅🏼.” The award-winning singer was all dolled up in a custom Christian Siriano gown designed with an off-the-shoulder moment, sheer ruching and a voluminous mermaid tulle skirt. Taking to Instagram, Siriano revealed, “Mariah said don’t...
38 Famous Dudes Who Are Objectively Very Hot, And What They Looked Like Before They Became Super Famous
Like a fine wine, etc. etc.
Singer Irene Cara dead at age 63
Academy Award winner Irene Cara, best known for singing the theme songs for "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died in her Florida home, according to a statement from her publicist made on behalf of the singer's family. She was 63.
Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of "Fame" and "Flashdance" in the early '80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63.
What You've Been Cleaning Wrong And How To Do It Properly According To The Internet
"The golden rule is don't mix cleaning products!"
Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2’ Rules, ‘Strange World’ Goes Cold While ‘Glass Onion’ Carves Up Competition
Overall revenue for the Thanksgiving box office is revenue paling in comparison to other years as Disney Animation’s Strange World bombs with families and a varied menu of adult-skewing fare has trouble attracting mainstream audiences. For Disney, it appears to be a case of feast or famine. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will stay atop the box office chart for the third weekend in a row with a hearty gross of $60 million to $67 million for the five days (Wednesday through Sunday).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Cannibalism Is Suddenly Trendy on Screen'Devotion' Director JD Dillard on Jonathan Majors' Show-Stopping...
