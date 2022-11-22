"A pretty out-of-body experience": Kevin Bacon recalls surprise when he heard his name dropped into the MCU

Overall revenue for the Thanksgiving box office is revenue paling in comparison to other years as Disney Animation’s Strange World bombs with families and a varied menu of adult-skewing fare has trouble attracting mainstream audiences. For Disney, it appears to be a case of feast or famine. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will stay atop the box office chart for the third weekend in a row with a hearty gross of $60 million to $67 million for the five days (Wednesday through Sunday).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Cannibalism Is Suddenly Trendy on Screen'Devotion' Director JD Dillard on Jonathan Majors' Show-Stopping...

45 MINUTES AGO