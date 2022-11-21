Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown
The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
5 Takeaways from Lions' 28-25 Loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions' winning streak has come to an end.
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Patriots
The defense showed up when it mattered most.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Broken Thumb
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses the challenge of playing through a broken thumb.
2022 Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens have had toughest schedules
Strength of schedule is always an interesting conversation during the offseason, but the gaze is often focused in the wrong direction. 2022 crystalizes this more than other recent years. Any fan looking at their team’s schedule this offseason would’ve circled the Los Angeles Rams as one of the toughest games on the itinerary.
NFL roundup: Kirk Cousins, Vikings top Pats in seesaw battle
Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Adam Thielen, as the Minnesota Vikings earned a 33-26 win
Buffalo Bills history in Thanksgiving games
How many times have the Buffalo Bills played on Thanksgiving?
Flashback: Vikings Defeat Patriots in 1997
The 8-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 6-4 New England Patriots are set to face off tonight for some Thanksgiving football at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is coming off a very rough 40-3 loss at home against the Dallas Cowboys, while New England is coming off a 10-3 home win against the New York Jets and are currently on a three-game winning streak.
Vikings History on Thanksgiving Is Actually Fabulous
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, and the team’s Turkey Day track record is actually quite fabulous. As a three-point favorite over New England, Minnesota hopes to rebound from a nauseating loss four days prior to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings lost to Mike McCarthy’s team 40-3, a disturbing box score for any NFL team, especially an 8-2 version at home.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Giants lead Cowboys, Bills beat Lions
Week 12 of the NFL season continues with another thrilling Thanksgiving matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) play host to the New York Giants (7-3) in an all-important NFC East showdown. Earlier, Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to seal a Buffalo Bills win over the Detroit Lions to...
MassLive.com
Patriots must do these 3 things to beat the Minnesota Vikings
FOXBOROUGH – This stretch isn’t going to get easier for the Patriots. That’s why this Thanksgiving matchup with the Minnesota Vikings is a big one. At 8-2, the Vikings have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. They currently have a commanding lead in the NFC North (Detroit is second with a 4-6 record) and it feels like a certainty this team will be in the playoffs.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Major X-Factor For Minnesota Vikings In Week 12 vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings came crashing back down to Earth in Week 11 after a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 on the road. The Vikings had their doors blown off by the Dallas Cowboys, losing 40-3. They won’t have much time to lick their wounds as Minnesota has a quick turnaround, hosting the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.
Dolphins slide in Week 12 power rankings after bye week
The Miami Dolphins spent the last week relaxing and recovering as they had a late bye week in the season, which can be both good and bad. Although, with a number of Dolphins dealing with lingering injuries, this was probably a great time to take a break. Throughout the year,...
