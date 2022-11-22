Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gozags.com
MBB Faces Purdue in PK Legacy Semifinals Friday
#6/5 Gonzaga (4-1) vs. #24/23 Purdue (4-0) FRIDAY, NOV. 25 | 8:30 P.M. | MODA CENTER | PORTLAND, OR. - Gonzaga faces Purdue in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy inside the Moda Center Friday night at 8:30. - The Boilermakers have won both of the previous meetings, but...
KREM
Gonzaga vs Purdue: How to watch Friday night’s college basketball game
PORTLAND, Ore. — The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) face another top-25 opponent in the next round of the Phil Knight Legacy on Friday night. When the Zags take on No. 24 Purdue (4-0), it will mark their fourth game against a team currently ranked in the AP Top 25.
KREM
Gonzaga vs Portland State: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game
PORTLAND, Ore. — The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) face Portland State (2-2) on Thanksgiving Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Ore. Gonzaga is heavily favored against the Vikings, and comes into the game after its most impressive win of the season, rolling over Kentucky 88-72 in Spokane.
koze.com
Gonzaga to Play Thanksgiving Tune-Up at Portland State
The 6th ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team plays at Portland State tomorrow (Thur) night before taking part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the weekend, also in Portland. The Bulldogs are 3-1 after beating then 4th ranked Kentucky in Spokane Sunday. The Big Sky Conference Vikings are 2-2.
FOX Sports
No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off against the Portland State Vikings
Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs will square off against the Portland State Vikings at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Gonzaga finished 28-4 overall with a 15-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Spokane, WA
We may earn a commission from affiliate links () In Eastern Washington, Spokane is the second-largest city in the state. And it’s surrounded by several stunning places to hike. Numerous landscapes invite all-day exploration, including the Spokane River corridor, which runs right through the center of town. Riverside State Park is separated into several different units along this scenic waterway, with each offering memorable paths to follow.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Are there any abandoned places in Spokane?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Spokane to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures on Nov. 23
SPOKANE, Wash. – Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No...
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22. While Camp Hope was estimated to have 600+ residents this summer, ongoing efforts toward closing the site have already reduced those numbers. Every resident was required to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement by Nov. 4 to remain on...
Sandpoint Reader
In the hunt for a few more years
“Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.” Those historic, heroic words were by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in August, 1940, praising British pilots — average age 20 — who defended England against German bombings and foiled Hitler’s planned invasion. Today — in my case — they pay tribute to North Idaho caregivers.
Any places that are open on Thanksgiving in Spokane?
I don’t have any family to celebrate with, but I’d still like to do something. Are there places that are open on thanksgiving? Preferably places that are open past 5, I plan to go once I get off from work.
KXLY
Dense fog for Thanksgiving night, a WEATHER ALERT DAY for Sunday – Kris
We are tracking several travel hazards between now and the end of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Dense fog will plague drivers Thursday night through Friday morning. Friday night, light valley rain will turn to snow in spots. Travel over the area mountain passes will be snowy at times on Friday. Finally, we are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday.
inlander.com
I Saw You
JUTA DEAR: I jumpstarted your car in Super 1 parking lot, months ago. Then I lost your phone #. Please contact me, Ellie, 509-624-9295. xox. THANX: Thank you to the good-looking older woman who gave a ride to my kitty and me as we were on the way to the vet in Mead. I often think of your kindness. Again, thank you.
Bonner County Daily Bee
VIDEO: Freezing rain and a wintry mix falls on the Inland Northwest
Rain, snow, and ice return to the Inland Northwest Tuesday as an incoming storm sweeps the region. Winter Weather Advisories are in place in anticipation of the impacts of the storm. The worst of it will be Tuesday before slow improvements arrive in time for Thanksgiving day. The biggest impacts...
KREM
Hundreds of shoppers line up at Post Falls Cabela's for Black Friday
KREM 2 News was there as doors opened at Cabela's in Post Falls, Idaho. Hundreds of shoppers were in line already, waiting to get in.
Can I wear the military uniforms in Spokane?
I will go to Spokane in a week, but I was wondering if it is a problem if I wear US military clothes, I have some uniforms and caps but idk, please help me.
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
KXLY
Slick Wednesday morning commute! The snow ends but the slick roads remain – Kris
We are tracking snow-covered and icy roads for the morning commute and Wednesday Thanksgiving travel. The snow is tapering off, but a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for parts of the region. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will be a much better day to travel by road, however, if you...
Comments / 0