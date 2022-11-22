European tour starts a new season on 2 continents

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUROPEAN TOUR AND PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA

FORTINET AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Brisbane, Australia.

Course: Royal Queensland GC. Yardage: 7,134. Par: 71.

Prize money: 2 million Australian dollars. Winner’s share: 333,333 AD.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jediah Morgan.

DP World Tour winner: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship.

Notes: British Open champion Cameron Smith returns to the Australian PGA for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... The tournament is co-sanctioned by the European tour and starts a new season four days after last season ended. ... Smith is among six players who have competed in Saudi-funded LIV Golf events this year. Others are Marc Leishman, Wade Ormsby and defending champion Jed Morgan. ... Past champions in the field include Robert Allenby and Geoff Ogilvy. ... Ryan Fox, who had a chance to win the DP World points list last season, is playing. Fox is No. 27 in the world. He ended last year at No. 213. ... Adam Scott won the Australian PGA for the second time in 2019. ... Other past champions in the field include Geoff Ogilvy and Robert Allenby. ... The tournament dates to 1928. The first non-Australian winner was Gary Player in 1957.

Next week: ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/ and https://pga.org.au/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR

JOBURG OPEN

Site: Johannesburg, South Africa.

Course: Houghton GC. Yardage: 7,153. Par: 71.

Prize money: 17.5 million Rand. Winner’s share: 2.916 million Rand.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Thriston Lawrence.

DP World Tour winner: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship.

Notes: The tournament is co-sanctioned by the European tour, the start of a two-week stretch in South Africa. ... The field includes Christian Bezuidenhout among top-ranked South African golfers. At No. 74, he is the third-highest ranked South African behind Louis Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester. ... LIV Golf players in the field include Shaun Norris and Hennie DuPlessis. ... The Joburg Open has been co-sanctioned by the European tour since it began in 2007. ... Nine of the 14 winners of the Joburg Open were South Africans. Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel is a two-time winner. He is not in the field this week. ... Last year’s tournament was shortened to 54 holes because of travel restrictions, and then to 36 holes because of weather. ... Thriston Lawrence won the first of two European tour events last season at the Joburg Open.

Next week: Investec South African Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/ and https://sunshinetour.com/

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: Adam Svensson won the RSM Classic.

Next tournament: Hero World Challenge on Dec. 1-4.

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 19-22.

Race to CME Globe winner: Lydia Ko.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

OTHER TOURS

Ladies European Tour: Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, Alferini GC, Benahavis, Spain. Defending champion: Carlota Ciganda. Television: Thursday-Friday, 10-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay). Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Casio World Open, Kochi Kuroshio CC, Kochi, Japan. Defending champion: Mikumu Horikawa. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Japan LPGA: JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup, Miyazaki CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Kana Mikashima. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Asian Tour: Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open, Kurmitola GC, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Defending champion: Online: https://asiantour.com/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

