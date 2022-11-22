Read full article on original website
Winter's Biggest Print Trends Will Tempt You to Ditch Your All-Black Outfits
It's that time of year again; no, I'm not talking about the holiday season. Instead, for those who live in colder climates, this time of year marks the point when wearing all-black becomes the default. Even for the most fashionable people, the desire to stay warm can outweigh the urge to look trendy. And while there are numerous hacks to ensure you look chic in cold weather—i.e., investing in great outerwear, accessorizing with bold pieces, or getting creative with outfits. There is one particular styling trick that's slept on far too often: wearing prints.
I Want My Holiday Outfits to Impress, so I'm Shopping These Nordstrom Items
Take one look at my social media feed, and you'll notice pretty quickly that I lean toward a minimalistic aesthetic, so sequins and glitter aren't always at the top of my mind. Ask me to choose between black or hot pink, and I guarantee the former wins every time. But this holiday season, I'm in the mood to shake it up and add an unexpected element to my party looks. I've been inspired by the fashion set's commitment to all things feathered and metallic, and I think it's time for me to dabble in these textures. Keep scrolling to shop the 20 party pieces I'm gravitating toward from Nordstrom.
I'm an Editor With Expensive Taste—37 Nordstrom Sale Finds I'm Shopping ASAP
Nordstrom sales don't come around all that often, and when they do, they're big—like Anniversary Sale big. So when one kicks off that includes over 42,000 discounted items at up to 80% off like the retailer's current Black Friday sale does, you don't hang around to think about it. You act fast.
I Tried On Many J.Crew and Madewell Sweaters—These 9 Are Keepers
As I'm someone who counts sweaters as one of their top three favorite clothing items, you're in good hands with this one. I scrolled through the dozens of options at J.Crew and Madewell and carefully chose the most stylish ones to try on for your shopping consideration. These six J.Crew and three Madewell sweaters are the cream of the knitwear crop, and I'm here to tell you exactly why.
I'm a Meticulous Shopper—These Are the It Finds From Revolve's Black Friday Sale
A few days ago we brought you the best pre-Black Friday deals Revolve had to offer, and now it's time for the real thing. Today, Revolve launched its official Black Friday sale event, and it comes just in time for that Thanksgiving turkey high to wear off. Sales can often mean different things for different stores, but the markdowns at Revolve are actually pretty substantial at up to 70 percent off.
The 6 Hat Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing This Winter, Guaranteed
Without sounding like a seasonal cliché, I'm shocked we're already discussing (and wearing) winter trends. I don't know if I'm alone here, but this year, it feels like the lead-up to winter vanished and suddenly sub-freezing temperatures and snowstorms were knocking at our door. With the climate swinging like a pendulum from one extreme to the other, it's hard to be completely prepared for changing of the seasons, but try we will! In my neck of the woods, winter is firmly here, so let's talk about the fall/winter 2022 trends we'll be translating into our own wardrobes: accessories edition.
30 Zara and Revolve Items Too Good to Gatekeep (But I Thought About It)
I love a good Zara and Revolve haul. When it comes to my favorite retailers, they are definitely high on my list. They have everything you could be looking for. Holy-grail beauty products, amazing shoes, great basics… If you can name it, they have it. It's that time of the year when I am shopping like crazy. I have so many holiday events and trips to see family coming up and gifts to buy, and I just need to update my winter wardrobe in general. I need to up my game when it comes to boots, sweaters, and outerwear, so I took to my trusty retailers to hunt for something that is not only great quality but is also on-trend and expensive looking. While I am truly a lover of shopping, keeping my budget in mind is also important. But don't worry—I found 30 items that are so good they could easily pass for designer.
I'm Not a Big Black Friday Shopper, But I Can't Miss Out on These Buys
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. In case you don't have thousands of promotional Black Friday emails sitting in your inbox, allow me to give you the lowdown on the products worth checking out. Truthfully, I'm not one to scour the internet for the top deals. Instead, I like to check my wish list first to see if any of my saved items are on sale. This way, I'm strategic about my purchases and not just buying another black sweater because it happens to be 10% off. Don't get me wrong—I love a spontaneous shopping spree as much as the next girl, but with endless online options, my process makes things a little easier. Luckily for me, some of my wish-list items have already made the Black Friday cut: the Balenciaga Le Cagole bag, New Balance sneakers, and this incredible Celine bomber jacket are (shockingly) included. So keep scrolling to shop my fashion and home décor picks before they sell out.
I Can't Stop Staring at These Jaw-Dropping Holiday Party Accessories
November and December are the months that relaxing because you're winding down at the end of the year. Sounds nice in theory, but I'm sure your schedule actually consists of countless plans and events with family, friends, and co-workers. While the calendar tends to fill up quickly this time of year, one thing I do always look forward to is a good ol' fashioned holiday party.
26 Sneakers That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish From Nordstrom and Zappos
For years, I was all about style before comfort. Fast-forward to a gnarly Achilles injury, and in more recent years, I’ve been learning to lean into comfort. As a casual-shoe lover, I’ve been on the hunt for a pair of sneakers that is not only sartorially pleasing but also comfortable while ideally providing ample arch support. While the comfortable-shoe choices aren’t always the pinnacle of stylish, I was determined to dig through the internet to find a foot-friendly solution to a very important question.
Michelle Obama Wore the Denim Trend Everyone's Replacing Skinny Jeans With
During Michelle Obama's eight years as our first lady, we didn't get to see her in too many casual outfits—she was much likelier to be photographed in sophisticated Jason Wu dresses. In the years since then, I've been reveling in seeing her true personal style shine through. I mean, who could forget those Balenciaga sparkly boots? For her latest outfit, she experimented with the denim trend that's been surging in popularity: baggy, wide-leg cargo jeans, which are pretty much the antithesis of skinny jeans.
The J.Crew Black Friday Sale Is Everything—the Chicest Items You'll Love
It's officially here. J.Crew just launched its Black Friday Event, and yes, I'm talking about major deals early (like before Black Friday technically kicks off). Specifically, you can get 50% off your purchase with the code SHOPEARLY. Major. Let me just reiterate. J.Crew's editor-favorite knits, gorgeous coats, stunning tailoring, and...
42 Things You Have to See From Zara, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter Right Now
The holidays are on the horizon, and I don't know about you, but I'm in the mood to shop for festive pieces and basics to fill the holes in my winter wardrobe. Luckily, the internet has blessed us with plenty of options—particularly from Shopbop, Net-a-Porter, and Zara, the retailers at the center of this month's edition of 42 Things.
These 4 Totally Different Winter Looks Are Perfect for the Holidays
We've been talking about holiday dressing a ton over at Who What Wear, but it's only because this season's outfit offerings are arguably some of the best yet. The fashion set has continuously been turning to Macy's to find hidden gems for the season that feel original and work for their aesthetics, and right now, the options are endless.
I'm Losing It Over These Discounted Boots, Flats, Sweaters, and Jeans
The Black Friday sales are amazing this year. In fact, I recently shared a range of standout items at a serious discount. Next up, I thought I'd dive deeper into some of my favorite retailers to pull out the pieces I'm losing it over because of the fantastic deals. Specifically,...
5 Chic Holiday Party Outfits to Wear With Pants
Holiday dressing doesn’t always have to involve a dress. If you’re like me, the complexities of staying warm in a dress can be a challenge for winter-occasion dressing. Thus, enter festive yet sophisticated pant looks that are best-dressed material. Tailored trousers or party pants are a polished and...
I'm Obsessed With J.Crew—Here's What I'm Buying From Its Black Friday Sale
If there’s one retailer I run to when it's having a big sale, it’s J.Crew. My love for the brand runs deep. (Yes, I’ve been a fan since the Jenna Lyons days.) Its preppy-cool styles speak to my aesthetic to a T, and right now, I’m obsessed with everything on the site—especially the festive fashion-forward pieces that are delighting me in every way. I also stalk Head of Women’s Design Olympia Gayot’s Instagram at least once a day for plenty of J.Crew outfit inspiration, which always gets my sartorial juices flowing.
I'm New to Running Outdoors in the Winter—30 Things I'd Add to My NYC Wardrobe
There was a time in my life when if you asked me to run a mile, I'd say not a chance. The younger me would be shocked to hear that I'm a few days away from running my first 5K. While I used to be a strength and conditioning gal, cardio training has taken hold of me like no other lately and I'm always chasing that rush. I challenged myself to run a 5K for the first time because I was looking for a new way to set goals and improve my fitness. Now that I've successfully completed my practice round, I know for a fact that I'll be spending my winters going for runs outdoors and will need a wardrobe to match.
Luxury Gifts From Net-a-Porter That You'll Definitely Want to Keep for Yourself
After consulting with one too many of my friends' boyfriends, I've come to the conclusion that gift-giving is a rare talent. No shade to them, but my expert shopping advice has single-handedly saved a few relationships. This year, I'm getting ahead of the drama and curating a foolproof shopping list from Net-a-Porter's luxe gift edit. For the home décor enthusiast, Assouline's coffee-table books are always a good idea. If you're overdue for a fine-jewelry gift, Irene Neuwirth's 18-karat gold options will score you major points. And if you're simply out of ideas, you can never go wrong with an Acne Studios scarf or a Gucci Jackie bag. Keep scrolling to shop all the pieces that could very well save your relationships this season. (But don't blame me if you decide to keep them for yourself.)
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—Here's What I'm Buying From the Black Friday Sale
As a former Nordstrom buyer and current stylist and blogger, Susie Wright could easily be considered a shopping expert. As a result, we're always interested in learning about what she's adding to her offering to elevate her wardrobe. With Nordstrom's Black Friday sale in action, she let us know that there are a few specific items she's buying from the sale because of the standout deals.
