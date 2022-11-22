Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks make fun of CM Punk on AEW Dynamite
Heading into Dynamite, AEW fans had one question and one question alone: how would the Chicago crowd react to The Elite, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks? Would the local crowd choose to side with CM Punk, their favorite local son who is currently on the outs with the promotion? Or would they instead stay true to AEW and cheer on the return of The Elite because of what they mean to the promotion as a whole?
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
wrestlinginc.com
Some AEW Talent Reportedly Skeptical Of Tony Khan And CM Punk's Claims
The drama regarding CM Punk and AEW continues to swirl. Following Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW boss Tony Khan was asked by Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman if CM Punk requested Colt Cabana to be moved to the Ring of Honor roster due to the complicated history between the two performers. Khan responded by saying that was not the case but, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, not everyone in AEW believes that answer to be truthful.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
wrestlingrumors.net
REPORT: Injury Update for Cody Rhodes WWE Return Before Royal Rumble
Since the now infamous Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes back in June, the WWE Universe continues to wait for Cody’s return. All indications were that Cody would have been challenging Roman Reigns by SummerSlam. However, the torn pectoral muscle took him out of the game until next year.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
ewrestlingnews.com
Earl Hebner Discusses His Friendship With Sting, Happy Jeff Jarrett Is With AEW
Earl Hebner was recently interviewed on his son Brian’s “Reffin’ It Up” podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, the former WWE referee discussed his friendship with Sting, as well as Jeff Jarrett signing with AEW. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Trademarks ‘AEW Together,’ Watch AEW Dark (Video)
On November 18, AEW filed for the trademark “AEW Together.” The term was trademarked for merchandise. It’s described as follows:. Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops. This week’s episode of AEW Dark is...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Explains Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
When Renee Paquette signed with AEW last month, she had not been affiliated with a wrestling promotion after leaving WWE in 2020. In an interview on "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show," Paquette said her decision not to return to WWE was the right move, both professionally and personally. "I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Vince McMahon Ribbed Paul Wight On Live WWE TV
During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, actor and former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled the time Vince McMahon ribbed Paul “The Big Show” Wight on live WWE television. The rib came on an episode of WWE SmackDown back in...
wrestlinginc.com
The Elite Trolls CM Punk During Match On AEW Dynamite
In case you haven't heard, back in September, some of AEW's top stars were... in hot water. After the All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk spoke at a post-show media scrum. Before any questions could be asked by reporters, Punk exploded. He threw verbal shots at a number of individuals: Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and of course, the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). A physical backstage altercation involving Punk, Omega, the Bucks, and others followed the media scrum tirade. The AEW World Championship held by Punk and The Elite's trios titles were declared vacant while all parties involved were pulled from AEW programming.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Lashley Is Working On A Project Outside Of WWE
WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley is working on a side project these days. During a recent interview with Sidewalks Entertainment host Lori Rosales, the Almighty one revealed that he’s been filming a reality show about house flipping. He said,. “A big thing that I’d love to do is, I love...
PWMania
Kenny Omega Asked About CM Punk Incident, Says It’s Not About The Elite vs. Punk
AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has made his first public comments on the fallout from the AEW All Out incident in September. Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso this week and discussed the post-All Out locker room brawl that resulted in the suspensions of Omega and Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and CM Punk, as well as the release of former AEW Producer Ace Steel. Omega was questioned about what happened that night.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Says His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, More
During a recent edition of “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on his wife not being welcomed backstage in WWE back in 1996, with one of the road agents making his family wait in a bathroom with open sewage. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Moved To FS1
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is once again slated to air on FS1 instead of FOX. Pwinsider is reporting that the December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 due to the FOX broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. FS1 will air SmackDown instead at 8:00 PM EST that night.
ewrestlingnews.com
Percy Watson Calls WWE “Safe” With Triple H – Open To Royal Rumble Return
Ex-WWE Superstar Percy Watson believes that the promotion is safe in the hands of Triple H. The Game took over as Head of Creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon and has replaced John Laurinaitis as Head of Talent Relations. Watson, who was with WWE from 2009 to 2013 and...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Announces Symphony Series II Release For December
All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release today, announcing the upcoming release of AEW Symphony: Series II:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. — Classical Crossover EP Features Unique Interpretations of Iconic AEW Entrance Themes, Led and Arranged by AEW In-house Producer Mikey Rukus...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Files Trademarks For ‘Seltzer Man’ & ‘Christory’
On November 16, AEW wrestler Chris Jericho filed trademarks for the terms “Seltzer Man,” “This Day in Christory,” and “Christory” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). You can check out the official trademark descriptions below:. IC 025. US 022 039. G...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii, AEW News On Saraya, Nyla Rose, More
The official Twitter account of AEW Japan posted a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho following his win over Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho had some high praise for the NJPW wrestler, saying:. “I have respect for Ishii. I hope we face...
